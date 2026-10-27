Outscraper Expands Business Data Enrichments for Google Maps Scraper

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest platform update broadens access to publicly available business information, helping organizations strengthen market research and location intelligence initiatives.

BEE CAVE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outscraper, a provider of cloud-based business data extraction and enrichment solutions, has expanded the business data enrichment capabilities of its Google Maps Scraper platform. The latest update enables users to access a broader range of publicly available business information through a unified workflow, supporting organizations that rely on structured business data for market research, competitive analysis, prospecting, and operational planning.

The demand for reliable business intelligence continues to grow as organizations increasingly use data to guide expansion strategies, identify potential customers, evaluate local markets, and monitor competitive activity. Businesses operating across multiple regions often require large volumes of structured business information, making automated data collection an important part of modern research and analytics workflows.

The enhanced enrichment capabilities are designed to supplement Google Maps business listings with additional publicly available company information where available. Rather than relying on multiple sources to build business profiles, organizations can consolidate relevant data into a single dataset, reducing manual research while improving the consistency and completeness of business records.

The update introduces several enhancements intended to improve the overall data enrichment experience, including:



Expanded publicly available business profile enrichment

Additional company attributes and contact information where publicly available

Improved consistency and standardization across exported datasets

Streamlined workflows for large-scale business research projects

Continued compatibility with existing Google Maps Scraper exports and API integrations Flexible export formats for integration into CRM, analytics, and internal reporting systems

Organizations use business enrichment data for a wide variety of operational purposes, including sales prospecting, territory planning, competitive benchmarking, franchise development, market expansion analysis, supplier research, and location intelligence. Access to structured business information enables teams to spend less time collecting data manually and more time analyzing market opportunities and supporting strategic initiatives.

The expanded enrichment capabilities are available to organizations of different sizes, from independent consultants and research firms to enterprise sales and marketing teams. Because the platform operates in the cloud, users can manage large-scale data collection projects without maintaining dedicated scraping infrastructure or custom software environments.

The latest update reflects Outscraper's ongoing investment in expanding the capabilities of its business data platform. As organizations continue to incorporate data-driven decision-making into their daily operations, demand for scalable business information and enrichment solutions continues to increase across industries including retail, logistics, real estate, software, consulting, financial services, and professional services.

Outscraper plans to continue enhancing its business data platform through future improvements focused on data quality, workflow automation, and expanded enrichment capabilities, helping organizations work with more comprehensive publicly available business information while simplifying data collection processes.

The enhanced business data enrichments are now available through the Outscraper platform.

About Outscraper

Outscraper develops cloud-based software that helps organizations collect, organize, and enrich publicly available online business information. Its solutions support market research, lead generation, competitive intelligence, location analysis, and business automation by enabling users to build structured datasets from publicly available sources. The platform serves businesses, agencies, researchers, and developers worldwide.

Media Contact

Name: Kate Spake

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Phone: +1 628 465 2800

Organization: Outcraper, Inc.

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Outscraper Expands Business Data Enrichments for Google Maps Scraper