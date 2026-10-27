South Florida Seawall Named A Top Marine Construction Services Company Of 2026 By Construction Business Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOCA RATON, FL - October 27, 2026 -

South Florida Seawall, a marine construction company serving waterfront properties in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, has been recognized by Construction Business Review as one of the Top Marine Construction Services of 2026. The company's award profile is now published on the magazine's website and is scheduled to appear in the October 2026 print edition of Construction Business Review Magazine.

The company is also listed on the publication's Top Marine Construction Services 2026 category page. Alongside the profile, the publication's research team released a buyer's guide article on choosing a marine contractor for waterfront project control, which draws on the company's approach to engineering, permitting, and project close-out.

The profile, titled "Seawall, Dock and Boat Lift Construction with Discipline," examines how the company manages the separate pieces of a waterfront project. A new seawall, dock, or boat lift depends on engineering, permits, inspections, and trade work moving in the right order. When that work is divided among several contractors, the property owner often ends up coordinating them. The profile notes that the company's partners, including Principal Alex Ray, previously worked in multifamily and commercial construction, where coordinating dozens of trades on large projects shaped the planning and follow-up methods they now apply to marine work.

"We came to marine construction from large, complex projects and we run a seawall, dock or boat lift the same way: engineered, permitted, scheduled and priced with no surprises," said Alex Ray, Principal of South Florida Seawall.

The company builds, repairs, and replaces seawalls, docks, boat lifts, and pilings for residential, condominium, marina, and commercial waterfront properties. It performs its marine work with its own crane barges and crews. Together with its commercial construction brand, Bald Eagle Contractors, it holds six construction licenses and has licensed plumbers and electricians on staff. According to the profile, this structure allows projects to run under a single contract and schedule with one point of contact, so changes can be handled internally rather than negotiated among separate contractors.

The profile cites two examples. On a recent boat lift installation, the team found that the existing breaker was not the GFCI type required under current code, and the company's licensed electrician corrected it during the same visit instead of the owner scheduling another contractor. On a Fort Lauderdale project that included a new Truline seawall, a dock, and a 27,000-pound boat lift, the lift was wired, tested, and running on the day it was installed.

The profile also outlines the company's planning process. Before mobilizing, South Florida Seawall puts the scope in writing, completes signed-and-sealed engineering, and assembles the full permit set. The choice between concrete, vinyl, and hybrid wall systems is based on site conditions such as exposure, soil, water depth, and required elevation. Where an existing wall can be preserved, repair methods such as reinforcement, drainage work, or cap restoration may be recommended instead of replacement. Proposals are itemized line by line, and when site conditions change during construction, adjustments are documented and approved by the owner before work continues.

For waterfront property owners, the recognition offers an independent reference point when comparing marine contractors, and the buyer's guide published with it lays out questions owners can ask any contractor about engineering, permits, scheduling, and pricing before signing a contract.

The recognition follows several recent milestones for the company, which has added a new crane barge to its fleet, launched a new website, published its 2026 Saltwater Boat Lift Guide, and released a free boat lift cost estimator for the Chrome browser. South Florida Seawall is an authorized AMF and Hurricane boat lift dealer.

Property owners in Palm Beach and Broward Counties can read more about the company's seawall, dock, and boat lift services at sflseawall.com.

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For more information about South Florida Seawall, contact the company here:

South Florida Seawall

Alex Ray

754-732-9255

...

5635 Rico Drive

Boca Raton, FL 33487

CONTACT: Alex Ray