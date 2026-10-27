Introducing Cricut Rewards: Get Rewarded For Your Creativity

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) is introducing Cricut Rewards, the free loyalty program in the U.S. and Canada where members earn points for shopping cricut.com, then redeem rewards to save on future purchases.*

From the pride of completing a first project to the joy of giving a thoughtfully personalized gift, creating with Cricut already offers meaningful rewards. Now, those rewards are greater than ever with Cricut Rewards.

How it works

After making an eligible purchase while signed in on cricut.com (U.S. or Canadian sites only), you'll automatically start earning points - there are no extra steps to join.Earn 1 point for every $1 dollar spent on eligible purchases.*Every 100 points earns $5 additional toward your Cricut Rewards balance to redeem on a future cricut.com purchase (max $50 reward per purchase).

Never miss a chance to save

When a reward becomes available, it will automatically be displayed in a member's cart and simply needs to be selected to be applied towards eligible orders. Points remain valid for 12 months, and reminder notifications are sent before points or rewards expire. Available points and rewards can be viewed anytime in the My Account summary.

Learn more about Cricut Rewards and how members can begin earning points.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut Design Space is the software experience that powers Cricut's ecosystem of products and services. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines – the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut JoyTM family – accompanied by an extensive line of Cricut heat presses like Cricut EasyPress®, the all-new Cricut StickerPixTM line, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing products and services, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Press Contact

Cricut PR

...

*Cricut Rewards is available only to Cricut account holders in the U.S. and Canada only and is subject to the Cricut Rewards Terms available at cricut.com/legal. Points are earned on eligible physical products purchased on cricut.com while signed in, after discounts and rewards and before taxes and shipping. Exclusions apply, including subscriptions, digital content, and store credit. Rewards must be used in full on a single order, and any unused amount is forfeited. Points expire after 12 months without earning or redeeming. Delete your Cricut Rewards account anytime in My Account; deleting Cricut Rewards permanently forfeits all points and rewards but does not otherwise delete your Cricut Account. Canadian members earn and redeem in CAD. California residents: see our Notice of Financial Incentive.