New Amaran Cam 4K Webcam Enables Auto-Tuned Lighting For Each Subject More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) amaran introduces their Cam webcam featuring auto tuning with amaran lights for optimal subject exposure, fast autofocus, and lossless 4K zoom

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share the new amaran Cam 4K webcam for creating more professional-looking video streams. When linked to 2024 or later amaran light fixtures, this 4K camera reads the exposure on your subject's face, then automatically tunes the lighting for the best look. To help you get your stream up and running, the amaran Cam is also available in Starter, Creator, and Studio bundles including a microphone, LED light panel(s), and more.

Designed for streaming, video podcasting, commercial, corporate, and educational use, the amaran Cam Webcam provides plug-and-play control when used with the amaran desktop app. It is compatible with popular platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Slack, and integrates easily into your Stream Deck or another editing workflow-simply clip the Cam onto your monitor and plug it into a USB port. Up to four Cams can be linked using the desktop app or a separately available Elgato Stream Deck. This compact camera features superfast autofocus that locks in under 0.25 seconds, making it ideal for expressive hosts and product presentations. It supports a runtime of up to 72 hours and its accurate color and 2x lossless 4K zoom enables sharp close-ups.

Each of the amaran Cam bundles is camera ready and provides savings compared to buying the items individually. The Starter Bundle comprises the Cam, Verge Bi-Color LED Light Panel, Desk Stand for Verge, and desktop microphone and stand kit. The Creator Bundle includes the Cam, microphone with low-profile boom arm, and two Verge Light Panels and stands. The Studio Bundle offers a step up, pairing the Cam with the Verge Max Bi-Color Round LED Light Panel, Verge Light Panel, boom arm mic, and desk stands for both lights.

Learn More with B&H Explora amaran Cam 4K Webcam



About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at