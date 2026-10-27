Motorsport Games' Proprietary Racecontrol Platform Powers Record Concurrent Players For Le Mans Ultimate In Biggest 24 Hours Of Le Mans Online Event Yet

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or“the Company”), a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, today announced a new record peak of 11,941 concurrent players for its flagship title Le Mans Ultimate, according to independent data. The record came during a 24 Hours of Le Mans Special Event, run entirely on the Company's proprietary RaceControl platform.

RaceControl, which the Company builds and runs itself, hosted 44 races, each lasting the full 24 hours, across two start times on October 23 and 24. More than 11,000 drivers in 2,700 teams took part, completing a combined 820,029 laps and 31,740 driver swaps on grids of up to 62 cars, with up to six drivers per team.

Le Mans Ultimate is a social racing game. Players form teams of up to six drivers who share one car through the full 24 hours, handing over at the right moment, planning strategy together and covering for each other through the night. Success depends on the team as much as on individual speed, and RaceControl provides the infrastructure that keeps those teams, and their rivals, connected for the whole race.

“Running the 24 Hours of Le Mans online at this scale is one of the toughest technical challenges in sim racing,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games.“Every race went the full distance without a single server failure. We develop and publish our games, and we own RaceControl, the infrastructure that brings players from around the world together, where teammates become friends. That ownership gives players a better experience, and this event shows the strength of that approach.”

“Endurance racing is a team sport, and Le Mans Ultimate lets groups of players take on one of the world's greatest races together. This record shows that players want to spend their time in our social racing ecosystem, working as a team through the night as well as competing against their rivals. That is a different proposition from a solo racing game. My thanks to our team for delivering on this fantastic milestone, and to every driver who took the start. We will keep building on RaceControl to make these events bigger still.”

Le Mans Ultimate is available now on PC via Steam. For upcoming Special Events and additional information, visit

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.4.2 featuring new circuits, updated content and additional improvements. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements or information in this press release that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as“continue,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“expected,”“plans,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's plans to keep building on RaceControl to make its Special Events bigger, and the holding of upcoming Special Events; the record peak in concurrent players showing that players want to spend their time in the Company's social racing ecosystem; the Company's ownership of RaceControl giving players a better experience and the strength of that approach; the Company striving to make racing games that are authentically close to reality; and building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside of the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to continue to develop, maintain and scale RaceControl and its related server infrastructure, including the risk of technical failures, outages or capacity constraints during future events; the ability to continue to hold Special Events and other online events at a similar or greater scale, and the level of player participation and engagement in such events; the risk that the record peak in concurrent players may not be indicative of future player engagement, retention or sales of Le Mans Ultimate; the ability to continue development of new content and new features for Le Mans Ultimate; the ability to maintain the Company's licenses and other agreements with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the FIA World Endurance Championship and other racing series; greater than anticipated costs and expenses to develop and operate RaceControl and the Company's games; adverse effects of increased competition and changes in consumer behavior; and the ability to make racing games that are authentically close to reality and build a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2026, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):