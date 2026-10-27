Financial Aid Or Refund Still Pending At National University? What Students Need To Know And Improvements Underway

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

At National University (NU), a completed financial aid package does not yet mean funds have been disbursed or a refund is available

NU students with bills due while aid is pending can ask an advisor about options now, including possible access to anticipated funds, subject to eligibility National University expects to add 30% more Financial Aid Operations staff and 20% more Advising staff by December 2026 to respond to student questions and resolve concerns San Diego, CA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under typical processing conditions, financial aid and eligible stipend payments at National University are generally completed within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, provided all required information is complete.* Some National University (NU) students whose financial aid or refund is still pendin are experiencing processing times beyond that timeframe as the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit completes the required financial aid processing and account reviews. NU expects to increase staffing in Financial Aid Operations by 30% and Advising by 20% by December 2026. It is also using both system-based and targeted manual processing to facilitate financial aid disbursements and student refunds. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. NU says the added staff will expand access to personalized advising and financial aid assistance and improve its capacity to resolve concerns. The financial aid process students should know Knowing the steps helps students see where their funds are and what comes next. A student's next step depends on where the file sits: review, packaging, or the steps that lead to disbursement.

Financial Aid Step NU Action For the Student Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) received and reviewed NU reviews the FAFSA information before preparing an award Submit any required documents Packaging NU identifies the grants, loans, scholarships, and other aid the student may qualify for Watch for the notification that your financial aid package is complete After packaging Steps may include confirming eligibility and enrollment, completing required documentation, processing eligible loans with the U.S. Department of Education, and receiving and disbursing funds Respond promptly if documentation or action is requested



What to do while your aid or refund is pending



Past 45 days? Ask for an expedited review. Students whose aid has gone beyond the 30 to 45 day window, counted from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, can ask their advisor for an expedited review.

Check MyNU. Stay informed there and respond promptly if additional documentation or action is requested. Use the right channel. Questions about aid status, an anticipated refund, support options or urgent educational or living expenses go to your advisor through the MyNU portal or at....

“If your aid is still pending and rent is due, tell your advisor now,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“You don't have to wait for processing to finish to ask for help. The earlier we know what you're facing, the more time we have to look at your options.”

NU posts updates on its Student Information System Upgrade pag, the University's official update source.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I'm a National University student. My financial aid is still pending and classes have already started. What should I do?

Answer: Under typical processing conditions, National University generally completes financial aid and eligible stipend payments within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, provided all required information is complete. Right now, some students are seeing longer processing times as NU completes the required financial aid processing and account reviews. If your aid is past the 45-day mark, ask your advisor for an expedited review through MyNU or at.... NU posts updates on its official update page and is adding Financial Aid Operations and Advising staff to improve its capacity to respond to student questions.

Question: Should I keep attending National University while my financial aid is pending?

Answer: Yes. NU's update page states that no student is being dropped solely because aid is pending, and it encourages students to keep attending. Students with immediate expenses can raise them with their advisor while processing continues. NU is WSCUC accredited and holds the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings.

Question: What does pending mean on my National University financial aid?

Answer: It means steps in your financial aid process are still underway. Remaining steps may include confirming eligibility and enrollment or processing eligible loans with the U.S. Department of Education, and timing varies with your course start date, documentation and enrollment status. If you have submitted all required documentation, no action is needed unless NU contacts you for more information.

Question: My NU aid package says complete. Why don't I have my refund yet?

Answer: A complete package means NU has identified the aid you may qualify for. It does not mean funds have been disbursed or a refund is available. Receiving and disbursing those funds can still be ahead, and your advisor can tell you where your file stands.

Question: Can National University help if I need money for bills while my aid is processing?

Answer: Yes. Students with immediate financial needs, especially for educational or living expenses, can ask their advisor to review their situation. Options can include potential access to anticipated funds when appropriate and subject to eligibility requirements.

Question: I already emailed my NU advisor about my refund. Do I need to keep following up?

Answer: If your advisor is already working with you on your aid or anticipated refund, no additional contact is necessary. Let your advisor know if your financial situation changes or a new urgent need comes up.

Question: Where can I get updates on National University financial aid?

Answer: Updates are posted on National University's Student Information System Upgrade page. Students with questions about their own file can reach their advisor through MyNU or at....

*Source: National University Financial Aid FAQs, student support update and Student Information System Upgrade page, October 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year-50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students-and 255,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education, including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

CONTACT: Ujala Qazi Zen Media...