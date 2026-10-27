Tonic.Ai And Carahsoft Partner To Bring AI-Native Synthetic Data To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Provides Government and Enterprise Teams On-Demand Access to Safe, High-Fidelity Data for Software and AI Development

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonic.ai, the synthetic data company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tonic.ai's Master Government Aggregator®, making the Tonic platform available to Public Sector organizations through Carahsoft's reseller partners and Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Every enterprise and Government AI initiative depends on data that is both secure and usable. Yet teams often face challenges on both fronts: production data contains sensitive information that cannot be exposed, while the data needed to build and test new systems may not exist yet. Tonic.ai closes this gap with AI-native synthetic data generation, de-identification and data subsetting, enabling teams to build, test and train AI systems without putting sensitive data at risk.

The Tonic platform gives engineering and AI teams the data they need across a range of workloads. Tonic Fabricate generates referentially intact synthetic data from plain-language prompts, Tonic Structural transforms sensitive production data into safe, high-fidelity test data and Tonic Textual redacts and synthesizes unstructured data for secure AI development and external release. Together, these products provide developers with realistic data for development, testing and AI model and agent training while protecting sensitive information and preserving data privacy.

For Public Sector organizations modernizing with AI, the partnership helps address a critical barrier. Agencies can adopt synthetic data to accelerate development and strengthen their security posture while safeguarding the sensitive information they are entrusted to protect. Through Carahsoft, organizations can access Tonic.ai's solutions through the contract vehicles they already rely on.

“Enterprise AI initiatives often hit the same wall: the data either isn't safe to use, or there isn't any at all,” said David Watson, Director, Partners and Alliances at Tonic.ai.“Tonic.ai is fundamentally changing the way organizations think about AI development and security through a synthetic data platform approach. By combining Tonic.ai's advanced synthetic data platform with our unique go-to-market partnership with Carahsoft, we're alleviating the challenges enterprises and Government agencies face to securely develop and deploy AI.”

“Tonic.ai empowers agencies with secure, on-demand access to data for development, testing, redaction and release workflows, without risking sensitive information,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director overseeing the Tonic.ai Team at Carahsoft.“By providing safe, high-fidelity synthetic data, Tonic.ai enables agencies to accelerate AI and software innovation. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Tonic.ai are helping Public Sector organizations advance modernization initiatives and AI development while maintaining the safeguards needed for sensitive data.”

Tonic.ai's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8593 or .... Learn more about Tonic.ai's solutions here.

About Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai is the synthetic data platform that gives engineering teams on-demand production-like data for every workload, so they can test software and train AI safely without risking sensitive data exposure. Founded in 2018, Tonic.ai is trusted by thousands of developers worldwide at companies like eBay, UnitedHealth Group, Qualcomm, Commonwealth Bank, and Mercor. Learn more at , or follow @tonicfakedata on X and /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

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Tomer Benami

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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