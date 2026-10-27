Cerebras And Oracle Team Up To Bring Cerebras AI Inference To Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast inference helps AI labs, enterprises, and developers build more responsive, capable AI agents and applications

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) and Oracle today announced plans to make Cerebras' fast inference available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for AI labs, enterprises, and developers building interactive, intelligent applications. The partnership builds on Oracle's existing infrastructure and AI inference capabilities, which include Dedicated AI Clusters in OCI Enterprise AI.

As AI applications take on more complex, multi-step work, inference speed becomes critical to the user experience. Each additional AI model call adds latency, which can slow agentic workflows that reason and act across multiple steps. Faster inference enables developers to build agents and applications that remain responsive, even as they execute more sophisticated tasks.

“People want AI that can do valuable work quickly,” said Andrew Feldman, co-founder and CEO, Cerebras.“Every step an agent makes requires inference, whether it's reasoning, checking its work, or taking action. The faster the inference, the more work AI can do without making users wait. Bringing Cerebras fast inference to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure gives AI labs, enterprises, and developers the speed to build agents that do more, faster.”

Designed for high-speed AI inference, the Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engine integrates compute and memory on a single wafer-scale processor. By reducing data movement and inter-chip communication, this design supports rapid token generation for long reasoning sequences and multi-step agentic workflows.

“AI inference demands choice,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle.“As agents take on more complex work, customers demand compute that matches each application's performance needs. Bringing Cerebras' inference to Oracle CIoud Infrastructure will add another ultrafast and deterministic option to our broad compute portfolio, helping customers build agents that respond quickly and tackle demanding tasks.”

Cerebras Inference on OCI is planned to be available in calendar year 2027, giving OCI customers another option for AI applications where speed is critical.

Contacts

Cerebras

Kriselle Laran

Media & Analyst Relations

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Sean Dorsey

Investor Relations

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Oracle

Chris Kanaracus

Oracle PR

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207.256.0556

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) builds the world's fastest AI infrastructure. The Cerebras team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types came together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention. Cerebras believes that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Leading global corporations, research institutes, and governments choose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit cerebras.ai.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Future Product Disclaimer

This press release is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's or Cerebras' products may change and remain at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation or Cerebras, respectively.

Cerebras Disclosure Information

Cerebras uses its blog (cerebras.ai/blog ), investor relations page (investors.cerebras.ai ), its X account (@cerebras ), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/cerebras-systems ) to disclose material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following Cerebras press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements about Cerebras' partnership with Oracle; expectations regarding Cerebras' products and services on OCI; the partnership's impact on and direction of the AI infrastructure industry; the timing of when Cerebras' inference will be available on OCI; and any assumptions relating to the foregoing. The words "may," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "objective," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Cerebras' control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Cerebras' ability to sustain and manage its growth, access borrowings and other sources of capital on acceptable terms, and deploy available capital to support growth; its history of net losses and ability to achieve and maintain profitability; its limited operating history at its current scale and ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately budget and manage expenses; its dependence on a limited number of significant customers, including OpenAI, Group 42 Holding Ltd, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and AWS, and the potential impact of any reduction in demand from, material adverse development in its relationships with, or failure to meet its obligations to, such customers, including under its Master Relationship Agreement with OpenAI; the timing, execution and expected benefits of its strategic customer, partner and financing arrangements; its historical reliance on sales of hardware systems and the early-stage, rapidly evolving market for its cloud-based offerings and AI infrastructure; its ability to secure sufficient data center capacity and capital to support its cloud-based offerings; its ability to launch new offerings and add new product capabilities; and its ability to compete effectively in the rapidly evolving and competitive market for AI computing solutions.

Cerebras' actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and are based on information available to Cerebras together with Cerebras' expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of such date. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cerebras' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Cerebras undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results is included in Cerebras' most recent filings with the SEC, including in Cerebras' most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Cerebras' Investor Relations website at investors.cerebras.ai or the SEC's website at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at