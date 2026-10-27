NVIDIA And Oracle Expand NVIDIA Vera Rubin To Multi-Gigawatt Scale And Bring NVIDIA Vera CPU To Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA Vera CPUs Are Now Generally Available on OCI, With Plans to Introduce HGX Rubin NVL8 Systems to Help Organizations Accelerate Frontier Model Training, Improve Inference Efficiency and Scale Agentic Workloads

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle AI World - NVIDIA and Oracle today announced plans to expand Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Superclusters with NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 systems to multi-gigawatt scale, supporting growing customer demand for AI training, inference and agentic applications. Oracle and NVIDIA also expanded their AI infrastructure collaboration with the general availability of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA Vera CPUs on OCI.

The expanded collaboration gives customers infrastructure for both the GPU-intensive work of training and serving frontier models and the CPU-intensive tasks agents perform between model calls, including executing tools, testing code and retrieving data. Customers can scale CPU and GPU resources independently to match their workloads, helping reduce idle capacity and put more of their infrastructure to productive use.

OCI Superclusters Help Organizations Bring Frontier AI to Market Faster at Multi-Gigawatt Scale

OCI Superclusters combine NVIDIA NVL72 rack-scale systems, Oracle Acceleron networking with NVIDIA Spectrum-X TM Ethernet networking featuring NVIDIA SpectrumTM-6 switches and NVIDIA BlueField®-4 DPUs, and gigawatt-class power and cooling to train and serve the largest AI models. Each rack connects 72 GPUs through NVIDIA NVLink TM scale-up networking, while OCI's resilient, multiplanar network scales across hundreds of thousands of GPUs.

The planned Vera Rubin expansion builds on OCI's existing NVIDIA-powered infrastructure, including NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 NVL72 systems. NVIDIA's common CUDA® software foundation and continued software optimization help customers support evolving models and workloads across hardware generations.

OCI also plans to introduce NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8, delivering eight Rubin GPUs connected through NVLink in an x86-based server configuration.

The planned platform features two 64-core Intel Xeon 6 CPUs, 4TB of DDR5 memory and 6.4 Tbps of high-speed RDMA networking, providing a flexible deployment option for AI training, fine-tuning and inference. HGX Rubin NVL8 enables customers to adopt next-generation Rubin GPU technology in a smaller eight-GPU configuration while maintaining compatibility with x86-based applications.

This flexibility enables customers to adapt their AI infrastructure to different models and workloads as their needs evolve, using accelerated computing capacity across both training and inference to make better use of their infrastructure investments.

OpenAI has demonstrated how this infrastructure supports frontier AI. In Abilene, OpenAI has trained and served GPT-6 Astra on an OCI Supercluster with more than 100,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

“As our frontier models advance, we need infrastructure that can keep pace,” said Sreekanth Pothanis, engineering leader, compute infra at OpenAI.“NVIDIA Vera Rubin on OCI gives us the computing performance and scale to accelerate model training and serve increasingly demanding AI workloads.”

NVIDIA Vera CPUs on OCI Accelerate the Work Behind AI Agents

AI agents do more than generate responses. They call tools, execute code and retrieve information to complete tasks. Slow execution of those CPU-intensive operations can delay results and leave GPUs waiting between model calls.

OCI Compute with NVIDIA Vera CPUs combines high single-thread performance with memory bandwidth to help agents complete CPU-intensive tasks faster. High single-thread performance accelerates individual tool calls and code execution, while high memory bandwidth keeps CPU cores supplied with data as agents run concurrent tasks. Together, these capabilities help reduce GPU idle time and maintain consistent performance as workloads scale. To further support these workloads, OCI Kubernetes Engine enables customers to scale CPU and GPU resources independently, while Oracle Acceleron provides hardware-based isolation for workloads running untrusted, AI-generated code.

Customers with early access to NVIDIA Vera CPUs on OCI, including OpenAI, are exploring their potential across a range of AI workloads.

“NVIDIA Vera CPUs on OCI deliver the world-class loaded performance needed to execute code and run tools across our rapidly growing agentic sandbox workloads,” said Uday Ruddarraju, chief technology officer of compute at OpenAI.“We are bringing Vera into production on OCI to support these workloads at scale.”

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure gives customers the performance, security and scale to advance frontier AI,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle.“Our collaboration with NVIDIA extends those capabilities across training, inference and agentic AI. By combining NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs with Oracle Acceleron networking and AI-optimized data centers, we're helping customers keep GPUs productive, secure and scale efficiently as their needs grow.”

“AI factories must be productive, durable and fungible - delivering efficient computing, remaining useful through continued software advances and serving different models and workloads as demand changes,” said Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing at NVIDIA.“With Oracle, we're bringing Vera Rubin and Vera CPUs to OCI to help customers put more of their infrastructure to work today and sustain its value as AI evolves.”

Learn more about Oracle Acceleron, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Supercluster, Oracle and NVIDIA's multigenerational partnership, and OCI Compute with NVIDIA Vera CPUs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle AI World

Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

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