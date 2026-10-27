Canto Launches Its AI Assistant, Ending The Era Of The Passive DAM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new solution brings automated content readiness and AI asset distribution into Canto's platform; brands can get approved content to every audience and know which products are ready to sell

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, a leading digital asset management (DAM) company, today launched Canto Global Assistant, an AI-powered intelligence layer built into the Canto platfor that reimagines DAM for the AI era. With Global Assistant, the DAM itself finds and fixes gaps in brand and product content, then gets the approved assets to the people and channels that need them. Content teams spend more of their time on work that builds the brand, and companies go to market faster.

Most organizations treat their DAM as the source of truth for brand content, and the volume moving through it keeps climbing as brands sell across more channels. At that scale, keeping every asset complete and every product properly imaged turns into a full-time job, and gaps tend to show up after content is already in market. Canto built Global Assistant in close collaboration with its customers, mapping the solution's capabilities to the jobs content teams most wanted done with agentic tools. At the top of the list were making changes across thousands of assets with a single request and getting approved content to the right people and channels faster.

“Brands put years into building their libraries, and the volume keeps growing faster than any team can manage by hand,” said Wain Kellum, CEO, Canto.“Global Assistant brings agentic AI into the DAM itself. It finds what's incomplete across assets and products and fixes it at scale, and has the power to automatically build distribution portals to deliver the finished content to the right people and places at the right time. The intelligence is built into the Canto platform itself, so every new agent we add works across a customer's entire library from the first day, with nothing extra to set up.”

Global Assistant launches with two complete workflows, content readiness and AI asset distribution, which together cover five everyday jobs for content teams. Using the solution, brands can:



Know the health of the library. A live Library Health dashboard shows every asset and product that needs attention, such as missing alt text, missing rights information, expiring assets, or products with no linked imagery. The assistant is already scoped to the affected content and ready to fix any gap.



Turn every upload into a completed workflow. Global Assistant enriches new uploads as they arrive, including alt text, at about 20x the pace of doing the work by hand. It also flags compliance issues and duplicates before they settle into the library, and each upload ends with a checklist of anything still incomplete.



Get content to external audiences fast. From any selection of assets or an album, users describe what they want to share, who they want to share it with, and Global Assistant builds a branded portal, ready to adjust in a visual editor and publish in minutes. Partners get current, approved versions of every file.



Find and fix content in one place. With Canto DAM for Product, users search assets and products together in plain language or by visual similarity, then hand the results to the assistant for bulk changes, such as rewriting metadata or linking assets to the right products. When a request is open-ended, the assistant asks follow-up questions before it acts, and nothing changes until the user confirms.

Know which products are ready to sell. Global Assistant flags and enriches any products missing required imagery or channel-specific attributes, and finds photography that was shot but never linked to a product. E-commerce and brand teams see which products are ready before anything goes to a channel.

Global Assistant runs on a set of specialized agents, and the assistant decides which ones to call based on what the user asks. Customers never have to build or configure any of them. Every agent works from the same governed foundation.

“That shared foundation is why the assistant can go from fixing a product's metadata to building the portal that shares it without losing context,” said Alan Beiagi, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Canto.“It's also built to let customers pull approved content from the DAM into the AI tools they already use, with all the same permissions and rights rules applied. Content readiness and AI asset distribution are just the start of our agentic capabilities, with much more to come.”

Global Assistant runs inside Canto's governed environment, and customer content is not passed to third-party systems. Every change it makes is logged, and Canto's existing security and compliance certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001, cover its operations.

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM), helping global brands maximize the value of their digital content with an intuitive, AI-powered platform. Our solutions make it easy for businesses to centralize, organize and share digital assets, streamlining workflows and driving real business impact. With a legacy of innovation, from launching one of the first DAM solutions to advancing AI Visual Search and unified DAM and product information management capabilities, we continue to shape the future of content management. Backed by best-in-class support and implementation, Canto empowers industries like retail, manufacturing, technology, healthcare and more to manage their growing content libraries and optimize content workflows. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Berlin, Cork and Sydney, Canto supports teams worldwide. For more information, visit .

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