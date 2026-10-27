Life360 Appoints Advertising Leader Donna Sharp As General Manager Of Life360 Ads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former MediaLink and UTA executive, an early advisor to Life360 Ads, joins to scale the company's advertising platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced the appointment of Donna Sharp as General Manager of Life360 Ads. Sharp will lead growth, monetization, and advertising strategy for Life360's network of 100M+ monthly active users and report to James Selby, Chief Revenue Officer.

Sharp most recently served as a Managing Director at MediaLink and a Partner at United Talent Agency (UTA), where she was a core architect behind the rise of commerce media, designing the sales organizations, commercial models, and performance management approaches for many of the world's largest retailers. She also advised Life360 as it built and launched Life360 Ads, giving her a deep understanding of the business.

“We've built a strong foundation, and the opportunity ahead is delivering high-quality, personalized ads that create value for our members and drive results for advertisers,” said James Selby, Chief Revenue Officer of Life360.“Donna has spent her career turning companies with unique first-party data into scaled ad businesses. She already knows Life360 from her time advising us, and that familiarity, paired with her expertise, is exactly what we need to take Life360 Ads to the next stage of growth.”

“Families rely on Life360 every day, and that kind of trusted daily connection is rare in advertising. It's what turns reach into real results for brands,” said Sharp.“I've had a front-row seat to what this team has built, and I'm excited to take it to the next level, deepening measurement, building out our sales organization and expanding across screens, always with members at the center.”

Sharp is a frequent speaker on the future of marketing, commerce media, and the evolution of the CMO. She has been named an Ad Age Leading Woman, an Adweek 50 honoree, and a Campaign US Inspiring Woman, and is a She Runs It“Changing the Game” award winner. Earlier in her career, she spent more than a decade at Publicis Media, including as SVP at Starcom MediaVest Group and Business Director for Starcom China, working with brands including Walmart, Visa, Mars Wrigley, and General Electric. She holds a degree from Vanderbilt University and served on the Board of Directors for the Ad Council.

Life360 Ads uses real-world signals to deliver relevant ads and differentiated results for advertisers, while creating value for members, including offers and savings that help make family life more affordable. Advertising is a core part of Life360's growth strategy, helping keep the core experience accessible and supporting continued investment in the products members rely on.

ABOUT LIFE360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and hardware tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 102.4 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 30, 2026, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

CONTACT

Kristi Collura

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