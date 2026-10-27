Battery Graphite Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast, 2026-2036 EV And Energy Storage Demand Fuels 9.5% CAGR And A $25.77 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Graphite Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global battery graphite market was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 10.40 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 25.77 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 9.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising lithium-ion battery production for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, regional supply chain investment, and increasing demand for secure, traceable, and low-carbon anode materials.

The report examines natural, synthetic, and blended graphite used in lithium-ion battery anodes. Its scope includes active anode material, spherical purified graphite, and battery-grade flake concentrate. It excludes non-graphite anodes and graphite used in applications outside batteries. The analysis covers supply and demand by country, company, application, and chemistry, along with production capacity outside China, pricing, technologies, trade policy, sustainability, investment, competition, and growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Electric vehicle and energy storage battery manufacturing remains the primary market driver. Graphite is the leading anode material in LFP and nickel-based cells, linking new battery capacity directly to higher graphite consumption. Supply security is also influencing procurement strategies as governments, automakers, and battery manufacturers support alternative sources and processing capacity outside China.

China continues to dominate global supply. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the country accounted for approximately 65% of graphite mined worldwide in 2022 and conducted most spherical graphite processing, while North America represented only 1.2% of output. China introduced dual-use export licensing for nine graphite items on 1 December 2023. Additional controls announced in October 2025 for artificial graphite anode materials, blended anodes, and related equipment and technology were subsequently suspended until 10 November 2026.

Demand remains strong. BTR New Material Group reported record anode sales of approximately 600,000 tonnes in 2025, compared with more than 430,000 tonnes in the previous year. Long-term offtake agreements are helping emerging producers secure financing and establish customer relationships. In January 2025, General Motors entered a multi-billion-dollar agreement for Vianode to supply synthetic anode graphite through 2033 from a planned North American facility scheduled to begin production in 2027. Panasonic Energy and General Motors also signed agreements with Nouveau Monde Graphite in 2024.

Price competition from large Chinese suppliers remains the principal restraint. BTR alone reported annual anode capacity of 575,000 tonnes at the end of 2024. In February 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce determined that subsidized Chinese anode material was being sold below fair value and established combined duty deposits of approximately 160% to 170%. However, the U.S. International Trade Commission found on 12 March 2026 that domestic industry had not experienced material injury, preventing the duties from taking effect.

Additional challenges include lengthy battery maker qualification cycles, significant capital requirements, project execution risk, and potential competition from silicon-based anodes and sodium-ion batteries using hard carbon. Despite these constraints, active anode material production outside China represents a major investment opportunity.

Vianode began operating its first full-scale plant at Heroya, Norway, in late 2024 and is preparing a North American facility with planned annual capacity of approximately 80,000 tonnes. The company aims to supply enough material for 3 million electric vehicles annually by 2030 and states that its production process can reduce the CO2 footprint by 90% compared with conventional methods. Integrated projects such as Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie development in Quebec also support demand for traceable, regional natural graphite supply.

Segment Outlook

Synthetic graphite is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to its consistent performance, cycle life, and established use in electric vehicle and energy storage cells. Natural graphite is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by mine-to-anode projects outside China and lower processing energy requirements compared with high-temperature graphitization. Blended graphite products will continue to address customer requirements for cost and performance optimization.

Active anode material is expected to lead the market by product form in 2026 and post the fastest growth during the forecast period. Demand is supported by direct purchasing from qualified suppliers and investment in integrated production facilities. Spherical purified graphite and battery-grade flake concentrate remain important intermediate products, with merchant volumes influenced by the level of vertical integration across mining and anode manufacturing.

LFP is forecast to hold the largest share by battery chemistry and achieve the highest CAGR. Its use in energy storage systems and cost-focused electric vehicles is generating substantial graphite anode demand. NMC/NCA batteries will remain important for longer-range electric vehicles, although increased silicon blending may gradually reduce graphite intensity in selected high-energy applications.

Electric vehicles are expected to remain the largest application segment in 2026. Energy storage systems are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as grid-scale, commercial, and industrial battery deployment accelerates. Battery cell manufacturers will remain the largest end-user group, while automotive OEMs are expected to record the fastest growth as they pursue direct sourcing, equity investment, and long-term supply agreements.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to retain the largest battery graphite market share in 2026. China leads graphite mining, processing, and anode production through companies including BTR, Putailai, and Shanshan. Japan and South Korea are also major producers and consumers, supported by suppliers such as Resonac, Mitsubishi Chemical, and POSCO Future M. India and Indonesia are expanding their domestic battery supply chains.

North America is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by Vianode's planned facility, Nouveau Monde Graphite's Quebec mine-to-anode project, and U.S. operations developed by Anovion, Novonix, and Syrah Technologies. The United States imported 84,290 tonnes of Chinese active anode material valued at USD 347 million in 2023, highlighting the scale of the domestic substitution opportunity.

Europe is expected to gain market share as Norwegian production expands and projects advance in Sweden and other countries. African producers, including Mozambique, Madagascar, and Tanzania, will remain important sources of natural graphite feedstock for global processing and battery markets.

Competitive Landscape

The battery graphite market is moderately consolidated and led by major Chinese anode producers, supported by established Japanese and South Korean suppliers. New participants in North America, Europe, and Australia are developing synthetic and natural graphite capacity to meet regional sourcing requirements.

Competition centers on cost, product performance, qualification status, production scale, carbon footprint, and country of origin. Leading suppliers are expanding capacity, integrating mining and processing operations, investing in low-carbon technologies, and securing long-term customer agreements. Equity investment from automakers and battery manufacturers, combined with government funding, is helping new projects progress toward commercial production.

Companies profiled include BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shangtai Technology Co., Ltd., Huzhou Kaijin New Energy Technology Corp., Ltd., POSCO Future M Co., Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Vianode AS, Talga Group Ltd, Syrah Resources Limited, NOVONIX Limited, Anovion Technologies, Westwater Resources, Inc., Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., and Graphite One Inc.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global battery graphite market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates electric vehicle, energy storage, and lithium-ion battery demand trends.

Assesses export controls, trade actions, pricing pressure, qualification cycles, and project financing.

Identifies opportunities by graphite type, product form, battery chemistry, application, end user, and region.

Tracks low-carbon synthetic graphite, integrated natural graphite projects, recycling, and silicon-graphite composites.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by capacity, product portfolio, strategy, and customer agreements. Supports sourcing, investment, partnership, market entry, and offtake decisions.

The report enables graphite producers, battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, energy storage integrators, investors, and policymakers to assess market growth, supply chain risk, regional opportunities, emerging capacity, and the competitive strategies shaping the global battery graphite industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Volume x Price)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Lithium-ion Battery Demand from Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage

4.2.1.2. Supply Security Efforts in Response to Chinese Export Controls

4.2.1.3. Long-Term Offtake Agreements with Non-Chinese Producers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Intense Price Competition from Large-Scale Chinese Producers

4.2.2.2. Uncertainty in Trade Policy Protection

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Build-Out of Active Anode Material Capacity Outside China

4.2.3.2. Integrated Natural Graphite Projects in North America

4.2.3.3. Demand for Low-Carbon Synthetic Graphite

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Long Qualification Cycles for New Anode Materials

4.2.4.2. Project Financing and Execution Risk

4.2.4.3. Competition from Alternative Anode Materials

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Regionalization of Graphite Supply Chains

4.3.2. Direct Procurement and Equity Investment by Automakers and Battery Makers

4.3.3. Scaling of Leading Chinese Producers to Serve Global Customers

4.4. Supply and Demand Analysis

4.4.1. Global Anode Graphite Production by Country and Company

4.4.2. Demand by Application and Chemistry, 2024-2036

4.4.3. Capacity Pipeline Outside China

4.5. Graphite Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Natural Graphite Mining and Beneficiation

4.5.2. Spheroidization, Purification, and Coating

4.5.3. Needle Coke and Precursor Supply

4.5.4. Graphitization

4.5.5. Active Anode Material Production

4.5.6. Battery Cell Manufacturing

4.6. Technology Landscape

4.6.1. Synthetic Graphite Production Technologies

4.6.2. Natural Graphite Purification (Chemical and Thermal)

4.6.3. Coating and Surface Treatment

4.6.4. Low-Carbon Graphitization

4.6.5. Graphite Recycling from Spent Batteries

4.6.6. Silicon-Graphite Composites

4.7. Pricing Analysis

4.7.1. Synthetic vs. Natural Active Anode Material Prices

4.7.2. Flake and Spherical Graphite Prices

4.8. Regulatory and Trade Landscape

4.8.1. China Graphite Export Controls (2023 and 2025)

4.8.2. U.S. Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Investigations

4.8.3. U.S. Tariffs and Foreign Entity of Concern Rules

4.8.4. EU Critical Raw Materials Act and Battery Regulation

4.8.5. Critical Minerals Policies in Canada, Japan, and Korea

4.9. Sustainability and Carbon Footprint Analysis

4.10. Investment & Funding Landscape

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Battery Graphite Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Synthetic Graphite

5.3. Natural Graphite

5.4. Blended

6. Battery Graphite Market, by Product Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Active Anode Material

6.2.1. Coated Spherical Natural Graphite

6.2.2. Synthetic Graphite Anode

6.3. Spherical Purified Graphite

6.4. Battery-Grade Flake Concentrate

7. Battery Graphite Market, by Battery Chemistry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. LFP

7.3. NMC/NCA

7.4. Others

8. Battery Graphite Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Electric Vehicles

8.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicles

8.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid and Hybrid Vehicles

8.2.3. Commercial Vehicles

8.3. Energy Storage Systems

8.4. Consumer Electronics

8.5. Industrial & Others

9. Battery Graphite Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Battery Cell Manufacturers

9.3. Automotive OEMs

9.4. Energy Storage Integrators

10. Battery Graphite Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Asia-Pacific

10.2.1. China

10.2.2. Japan

10.2.3. South Korea

10.2.4. India

10.2.5. Indonesia

10.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.3. North America

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.3. Mexico

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Norway

10.4.2. Sweden

10.4.3. Germany

10.4.4. Hungary

10.4.5. Poland

10.4.6. Rest of Europe

10.5. Rest of the World

10.5.1. Mozambique

10.5.2. Madagascar

10.5.3. Tanzania

10.5.4. Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

12.1. BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd.

12.2. Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

12.3. Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd.

12.4. Shijiazhuang Shangtai Technology Co., Ltd.

12.5. Huzhou Kaijin New Energy Technology Corp., Ltd.

12.6. POSCO Future M Co., Ltd.

12.7. Resonac Holdings Corporation

12.8. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

12.9. Vianode AS

12.10. Talga Group Ltd

12.11. Syrah Resources Limited

12.12. NOVONIX Limited

12.13. Anovion Technologies

12.14. Westwater Resources, Inc.

12.15. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

12.16. Graphite One Inc.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [246]



List of Figures [48]

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