Backed by over 2,000 career transactions and a five-star record, Morant and her team continue to deliver results for buyers and sellers across Middle Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brianna Morant, owner of Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC, has been named the 2026 Best Real Estate Agency in Nashville by BusinessRate.Backed by 2,031 career transactions, more than $1 billion in lifetime sales, and 837 client reviews, Morant has built the kind of production and local track record that supports her reputation as one of the best real estate agents in Nashville.What Earned Brianna Morant the Best Real Estate Agency Recognition?The Best Real Estate Agency in Nashville recognition was awarded for 2026 by BusinessRate. The platform identifies established real estate operations and professionals active in local markets. Because Morant leads the Oak Street Real Estate Group, the agency-level recognition applies to her broader team's footprint in Middle Tennessee."Balancing seller equity with securing winning terms for buyers is at the core of our operation," says Morant. "This recognition highlights the high-volume work our family-run team puts into local real estate."What Makes Brianna Morant a Top-Producing Agent in Nashville?Morant oversees a high-volume business that handles both listing and buyer representation. While she applies specific listing strategies to manage her active inventory, she is equally focused on the buy side, guiding buyers to secure properties across the region. Since its inception, Oak Street Real Estate Group has served over 2,000 families. Specific client outcomes reflect her structured approach to the transaction process.One client, L P., credited Morant's team with securing a contract in one day for $30,000 over the asking price after providing strategic property updates."Whether we are selling a historic home in Inglewood or helping a client purchase an estate in Brentwood, our goal is to deliver results-driven service across every part of the market," says Morant.Experience Proof Points:- $1 billion in total career sales volume- 2,031 career transactions representing buyers and sellers- Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Nashville, TN in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings- Recipient of the GNR Top Selling Agent Team Award and Top Team Listing Agent Award- Two-time recipient of the Homesnap Excellence in Client Service recognition- Awarded the Top Platinum Team and Top Intermediate Team designations for closed sales units by United Real Estate Benchmark RealtyWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Nashville, TN Buyers and Sellers?Working with an active top producer offers a distinct advantage, as high-volume agents evaluate more offers, inspections, and negotiations, allowing them to read local market shifts accurately.In Nashville, TN, buyers and sellers are currently operating in a market with 5.8 months of supply, according to the most recent local market data. With active inventory sitting at 5,321 available properties and the median sale price at roughly $476,000, the region presents a balanced environment.Sellers should rely on informed listing strategies to attract buyers among the available inventory, while buyers can use the moderate supply to carefully evaluate property options and negotiate terms.Who Is Brianna Morant?Brianna Morant is the Owner of Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC, headquartered on McFerrin Avenue in Nashville. She provides buyer representation and listing services in her core markets of Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, 12 South, Green Hills, and East Nashville.In addition to these primary areas, Morant actively manages transactions in secondary markets like Nolensville, Mount Juliet, Thompsons Station, and Spring Hill. Her real estate practice focuses on delivering consistent service backed by the resources of Benchmark Realty.Buying or selling in Nashville, TN? Reach Brianna Morant at Oak Street Real Estate Group at 615-208-3258.Media Contact:- Brianna Morant, Owner- Phone: 615-208-3258- Website:- Email:...- Address: 716 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

Brianna Morant

Oak Street Real Estate Group

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Oak Street Real Estate Group, led by Brianna Morant, Named Best Real Estate Agency in Nashville, TN by BusinessRate News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 27, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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