Atlantucky Brewing Offers A Full Fall Lineup Of Events, Watch Parties, And Holiday Party Rental Space And More

Castleberry Hill brewery offers a home base for sports fans, alumni groups, private events and a growing calendar of things to do in Atlanta

- Fish Scales, co-founder of Atlantucky BrewingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whether Atlantans are looking for a place to watch the Hawks, catch one of Atlanta United's remaining matches, meet up with an alumni group, host a private event during the holidays or simply find something to do, Atlantucky Brewing is continuing to build its calendar around bringing people together.Located at 170 Northside Drive SW, Suite 96, in Castleberry Hill, Atlantucky is just blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The brewery has hosted watch parties for Atlanta United, the Falcons, Monday Night Football and this summer's World Cup, along with alumni gatherings, live music, trivia, and other events.With the Hawks beginning their regular season and football season underway, Atlantucky is gearing up for more watch parties and game-day events. The brewery has also paired games with food and drink specials and regularly adds new events throughout the month. Atlantucky also offers its taproom for private bookings, including alumni gatherings, birthday celebrations, business events, watch parties and other occasions.“We've had people come in for a game or an event and then ask about bringing their own group back, and we love that,” said Fish Scales, co-founder of Atlantucky Brewing.“We want Atlantucky to be a place where you can catch a game, celebrate a birthday or get your alumni group together. And if you're just looking for something to do, follow us on social media. We're always adding to the lineup.”For upcoming events, watch parties and other updates, follow Atlantucky Brewing on social media. To learn more about the brewery or inquire about booking the space for a private event, visit .Media interested in speaking with Skinny DeVille or Fish Scales about upcoming events, the brewery or what's happening at Atlantucky can contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson at (774) 571-1357.###About Atlantucky BrewingLocated at 170 Northside Drive SW, Suite 96, in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta, Atlantucky, one of the nation's few Black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. The name“Atlantucky” celebrates the band's historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery's taproom is in the shadows of Atlanta Stadium and the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) of Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. For more information about Atlantucky Brewing, please visit .

Skylar Peterson

Tempo Communications

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Atlantucky Brewing Offers a Full Fall Lineup of Events, Watch Parties, and Holiday party rental space and more News Provided By Rhythm Communications October 27, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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