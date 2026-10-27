From Global Dealer Of The Year To Best Of Madison: Bachmanns Has Earned Hot Tub Industry Honors At Every Level

Bachmann Pools, Spas & Saunas Awards

Fred and Kiya Bachmann

Wisconsin's Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas holds international, national, regional and local honors, a record its founders say comes down to customer trust

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas, a family-owned hot tub, swim spa and sauna dealer in Brookfield and Madison, Wisconsin, has earned recognition at every level of the hot tub industry since its founding in 1985. Its honors range from the industry's top global dealer award to readers' choice awards in Madison and Milwaukee.

The Bachmanns record includes:

. International: the 2024 Locksin Thompson Dealer of the Year Award from Hot Spring Spas, a brand of Watkins Wellness, given to one dealer a year from a network of more than 700 dealers in 70 countries. The company is also the only dealership to win International Service Department of the Year three times.

. National: Outstanding National Service Department, received twice, and a SpaRetailer 2025 Retail Stars honor.

. Regional: Regional Dealer of the Year.

. Local: Best of Madison and Best of Milwaukee.

Many of those honors recognize the company's service department rather than its sales floor. Bachmanns has been a Watkins Wellness authorized warranty service center since 1986, and its team handles delivery, repairs and ongoing support after the sale.

"Anybody can sell a hot tub, but we take great care of them after," said Kiya Bachmann, who has run the business alongside founder Fred Bachmann for more than 25 years.

The company's founders describe the awards less as hardware than as evidence of customer trust. Industry awards such as the Locksin Thompson are judged on customer satisfaction, service, showroom experience and sales training, as well as sales results.

"All of these represent really important pieces of our business throughout the years," Fred Bachmann said. "It's a lot of hardware, but what it means is that people trust us, and that's why they keep coming back. Becoming the most trusted dealer in Wisconsin is what means the most to us."

The recognition also extends to the people on the sales floor and to coverage of the business. Six Bachmanns sales team members are graduates of the Watkins Wellness Top Gun training program, and the company has been featured in Milwaukee Magazine, Madison Magazine and Forbes Georgia.

Current offers, including savings on floor models, demo units and last-season hot tubs, are listed on the Bachmanns promotions page.

About Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas

Founded in 1985 by Fred Bachmann, Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas is a family-owned dealer with showrooms at 2225 S. Stoughton Road in Madison and 14660 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, serving communities across southern Wisconsin. The company sells and services Hot Spring Spas, Endless Pools swim spas, Tylö saunas, Vigor Cold Plunges and Radiant Pools. More information is available at bachmanns or by calling 608-222-7727 (Madison) or 262-333-7727 (Brookfield).

Ashley Kampmeier

Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas

+1 608-222-7727

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From Global Dealer of the Year to Best of Madison: Bachmanns Has Earned Hot Tub Industry Honors at Every Level News Provided By Hirudo Digital October 27, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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