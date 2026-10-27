Evolvewell Names Desiree Perez Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The former frontline commercial aviation leader helped build EvolveWell to close the exact gaps she lived on the airport ramp

- Desiree Perez, CEO of EvolveWellLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EvolveWell, a workforce intelligence platform built for the world's frontline workforce, today announced the appointment of Desiree Perez as Chief Executive Officer. Perez, who has served as President of EvolveWell since May 2026, steps into the role having spent more than a decade building the expertise and living the experience that shaped the platform itself.Perez's path to EvolveWell began in aviation, not technology. She entered the industry at 20, working at a major German airport, and by 22 was managing a team of 80 people with no formal leadership training and no playbook to follow. It's an experience she describes as formative."The isolation of early leadership and the gap between what the job demanded and what my organization was prepared to give me became a question I've spent 15 years trying to answer," says Perez.That question took her deep into the human side of organizations. She built expertise in change management and organizational psychology, earned a Master's in Leadership and Strategy and an MBA, and became an ICF Professional Certified Coach at the PCC level, one of the field's most rigorous credentials. She recently completed the Chief AI Officer program at the University of Miami, a step she describes as the point where the two threads of her career, human development and emerging technology, finally converged.EvolveWell is the product of that convergence. The platform uses AI to surface real-time signals across five dimensions of frontline workforce health: attrition risk, knowledge gaps, compliance exposure, wellbeing, and management effectiveness, and turns them into guidance frontline managers can act on. Its first iteration was built for commercial aviation, an industry Perez knows from the inside."I've lived the problems we're solving," Perez said. "I was the frontline worker who needed better tools, better support, better leadership development, and didn't have it. This isn't an abstract mission for me."Peter Kennedy, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of EvolveWell, recognizes her leadership in the future of workforce intelligence: "Desiree hasn't been building toward this role from the outside. She's been in the room with us shaping EvolveWell alongside the operators and people-experts who understand the problems in the industries we serve firsthand. Giving her the CEO title isn't a change in direction. It's recognition of the direction she's already been leading us in."About EvolveWellEvolveWell is a workforce intelligence platform built for the 2.7 billion frontline workers who keep the global economy running. Using AI, the platform surfaces real-time signals across attrition risk, knowledge gaps, compliance exposure, wellbeing, and management effectiveness, delivering to frontline workers the kind of organizational intelligence and coaching long reserved for the C-suite. EvolveWell's first deployment is in commercial aviation.

Katie Koerner

EvolveWell

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EvolveWell Names Desiree Perez Chief Executive Officer News Provided By evolvewell October 27, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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