Cyclone Arnab To Impact Rajasthan Rain And Strong Winds Expected

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) A very severe cyclonic storm, 'Arnab', has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is highly likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, according to the Meteorological Department. After landfall, the system is expected to re-emerge over the sea, move generally northward, and gradually weaken.

The developing weather system is likely to strengthen easterly winds across much of Rajasthan over the coming days.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance is expected to become active on October 29–30, bringing cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to several parts of the state. In eastern Rajasthan, the Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur divisions may experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h on October 29–30.

Light rain is also possible in some eastern parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in western Rajasthan. However, most border areas are likely to remain predominantly dry.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall across the Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, and Jodhpur divisions on October 29 and 30. Rain is also expected in the Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions on October 31.

The weather is likely to remain dry across Rajasthan on November 1 and 2. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for October 29–30 across the following districts Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Nagaur, and Pali. The alert warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.

A separate yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms and lightning in eight districts on October 31. Residents in the affected areas are advised to monitor official weather updates and take precautions during thunderstorms and strong winds.

According to Meteorological Department data, weather conditions remained dry and sunny across Rajasthan on Monday, with temperatures varying significantly between districts.

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.8°C. Other maximum temperatures included Jodhpur and Jawai in Pali: 36.4°C, Jalore: 35.9°C, Dungarpur and Jaisalmer: 35.5°C, Chittorgarh: 35.2°C, Phalodi: 34.6°C, Kota: 34.3°C and Udaipur: 34.0°C. Meanwhile, Sikar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.2°C.

With rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds expected in several districts later this week, residents are advised to stay updated through the Meteorological Department's official forecasts. In a separate development, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the reported shortage of oil used for lighting lamps in temples across the state.

Referring to the lighting of 3.3 million earthen lamps (diyas) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Gehlot questioned the availability of oil for religious institutions, reportedly saying that temples in Rajasthan were struggling to obtain even two litres of oil for lighting lamps.