MP: 15,298 Farmers Score Full Marks In Quiz 165 Selected For Prizes

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) As many as 15,298 farmers in Madhya Pradesh scored full marks in an online quiz on agricultural development and government welfare schemes, from among whom 165 winners have been selected through a lottery to receive tractors, Bullet motorcycles and e-scooters.

The prizes will be distributed on November 1, the state's Foundation Day.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will present the awards to the three winners from Bhopal district at a state-level function, while in-charge ministers will distribute prizes in the remaining districts.

Under the initiative, organised as part of the Kisan Kalyan Swabhiman Parv, 55 farmers will receive tractors, 55 will get Bullet motorcycles, and another 55 will be awarded e-scooters. Three winners have been selected from each of Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts through a lottery conducted by a selection committee on October 27.

In Bhopal, Sandeep Verma secured first place, followed by Suhani Rajput in second place and Sameer Gaur in third. The online competition, held from January 29 to March 15, featured 24 multiple-choice questions on farmers' welfare, agricultural development and government schemes. Participants were given 24 minutes to complete the quiz, with one mark for every correct answer and no negative marking.

Around 40,000 farmers participated, of whom 15,298 scored 24 out of 24 and qualified for the final merit list. The list included 13,091 men, 2,201 women and six participants in the other category. Shriram Tiwari, Cultural Adviser to the Chief Minister and Trustee Secretary of Veer Bharat Nyas, said the competition was designed to spread awareness about government schemes while recognising farmers' contribution.

“The competition is the first and largest initiative of its kind in the country in terms of the prizes offered,” he said.

Tiwari said the initiative sought to connect agricultural development and farmers' dignity with public participation.

“The objective is to take the message of farmers' welfare to every farm and make farmers more aware of government schemes, while creating a positive environment for the agricultural sector,” he said.

The initiative was organised by Veer Bharat Nyas, the Directorate of Culture and the Public Relations Department, in collaboration with the Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Development Department and the Directorate of Agricultural Engineering.