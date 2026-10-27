Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Urges Hindus To Do Diwali Shopping From Vendors Saying 'Jai Shri Ram'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday urged the Hindu community to buy goods related to the upcoming Diwali festival, from those shopkeepers who say 'Jai Shri Ram', wear a tilak on their foreheads, and "know how to recite the Hanuman Chalisa".

Speaking to IANS, Rane questioned whether any Hindu has permission to set up shops during Ramadan. "Buying products from a 'Kafir' is considered a sin (Haram) in Islam. Similarly, if the Hindu community seeks to buys goods from Hindu shopkeepers, there's nothing wrong with it," he said.

"I would urge the Hindu community that, while shopping for the occasion of Diwali, you should buy goods from shopkeepers who say 'Jai Shri Ram', wear a tilak on their foreheads, and know how to recite the Hanuman Chalisa or the Maha Aarti. Only then should you buy goods from them," he remarked.

He further stated: "Otherwise, if one wishes to entertain 'Jihad', then they can buy from anyone who is not a Hindu; this is what I believe."

The Maharashtra Minister also spoke about the upcoming 'Simhastha Kumbh Mela' in Nashik, saying that just as Hindus don't have the permission to participate in Muslim events, if the Hindu community demands a similar rule at the Kumbh Mela, it should be welcomed.

"Whenever religious events like an 'Ijtima' or gatherings associated with the 'Ulema' take place, we have never seen any Hindu attend them; in fact, their entry is not even permitted. Similarly, when people travel to Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage, Hindus are also not allowed entry. Therefore, the same rule should apply to our Kumbh Mela," he said while emphasising that in the 'Sanatan Dharma', the Kumbh Mela is a major religious festival, holding immense significance for every Hindu.

"Since the Kumbh Mela is an event rooted in Sanatan Hindu Dharma, only Hindus should be present there. Furthermore, the shops should belong to Hindus, and all commercial activities should be conducted exclusively by Hindus," he added.

Addressing AIMIM leaders, he remarked: "You should first invite Hindus to your religious gathering like the 'Ulema' and then lecture us."

Meanwhile, regarding the provision of providing Rs 5,000 in financial assistance to farmers in the state ahead of Diwali, Nitesh Rane asserted that no previous government in the history of Maharashtra has provided as much support to farmers as the one led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Farmers have been given initial assistance of Rs 5,000, and further support will be provided to them as well," he said.

The Minister added: "We have given the status of Agriculture to Fisheries...it is a historic decision taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government because of which I believe that the farmers and fishermen will be able to happily celebrate the Diwali festival."