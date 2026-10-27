CM Adityanath's Govt Provided Paddy Procurement Benefits To More Farmers Than Previous Regime

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported that it has provided paddy procurement benefits to 37,49,219 farmers in the last four years, reflecting an increase of around 152 per cent from the previous Samajwadi Party's (SP) five-year tenure.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government had reportedly benefited 14,87,519 farmers, highlighting a significant difference between the two regimes.

According to the official figures, the BJP-led government extended the benefits of paddy procurement to approximately 22.62 lakh more farmers than the SP government.

A comparison of the number of farmers benefiting from paddy procurement shows that the figure for the Chief Minister Adityanath-led government's past four-year tenure was approximately 2.52 times that of the SP government's five-year tenure. This means around 152 per cent more farmers benefited under the current BJP-led regime than under the SP government.

The figures indicate that the benefits of the government procurement system reached a greater number of farmers in a shorter period. Government procurement is important for paddy farmers, as it provides them with an institutional mechanism to sell their produce.

In a large agrarian state like Uttar Pradesh, paddy procurement is not merely a process of purchasing agricultural produce; it also provides farmers with market access and an opportunity to sell their crops at the prescribed MSP. The number of farmers benefiting from the system is an important indicator of its reach.

According to an official statement, more than 37.49 lakh farmers benefited during the Yogi Adityanath-led government's last four-year tenure, underscoring this expansion. In comparison, approximately 14.87 lakh farmers benefited during the SP government's five-year tenure.

Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department said they are making continuous efforts to extend the benefits of the paddy procurement system to as many farmers as possible. "The fact that more than 37.49 lakh farmers have benefited over the past four years reflects the progress made in this direction."

In 2025-26, more than 10.53 lakh farmers benefited from paddy procurement.

The government led by CM Adityanath stated that its endeavour is to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce, with a focus on making the government procurement process more accessible, transparent and efficient. "Ensuring that eligible farmers receive the benefits of the scheme remains a priority for the state."

According to the official figures, the highest number of farmers benefited in 2025–26; 10,95,197 farmers received benefits in 2022–23; 8,01,730 farmers in 2023–24; 7,98,731 farmers in 2024–25 and 10,53,561 farmers in 2025–26.