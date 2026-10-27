Actor Vardhaan Puri To Lead Upcoming War Film Param Veer On 1971 War

Vardhaan Puri to Lead New War Film Param Veer

Actor Vardhaan Puri is set to headline the upcoming war film 'Param Veer'. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the film will bring the story of the battle of Gangasagar to the screen. The film is produced and directed by Sumant Raturi and co-produced by Sagar Gowda under the banners of HVJ Media and Myradha Motion Pictures.

The Battle of Gangasagar was a significant engagement fought on December 3, 1971, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in then-East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The makers unveiled the film's title and poster, offering a glimpse into the project, which revisits a significant chapter in history and highlights the courage, resilience and sacrifices of the soldiers who have shaped the nation's journey.

A Personal Journey for the Lead Actor

Speaking about his association with the film, Vardhaan said that working on the project over the past year had become a deeply personal and transformative experience for him, further strengthening his admiration for the country and its soldiers.

“Being a part of the film Param Veer has been an experience that has touched, moved, and inspired me in ways I could never have imagined. What began as a film has, over the past year, become a deeply personal and transformative journey,” the actor said in a press note.

Dedication to the Armed Forces

He added that portraying a story centred on the sacrifices of soldiers had deepened his gratitude towards the armed forces and their families.

“I have always felt a deep love for our country, and being part of a story that brings to life the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of our soldiers has only deepened that feeling. Working on this film has given me a profound sense of gratitude and an even greater respect for our soldiers and their families, who make extraordinary sacrifices for our nation,” Vardhaan said.

The actor also praised Sumant Raturi's vision and the commitment of the team in bringing the story to life.“Sumant Sir's vision, along with the love and conviction with which the entire team has brought this story to life, makes this film incredibly special. I am truly excited for the audiences to experience the film and the spirit behind the film,” he added.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the subject, Vardhaan said the Battle of Gangasagar represented more than a chapter in history.

“The legend of The Battle of Gangasagar is not just a story from our history; it is a tribute to the bravehearts who shaped it, and a reminder that behind every soldier's sacrifice are countless stories of courage, love, and dedication that deserve to be remembered,” he said.

With Sumant Raturi leading the project as producer, writer and director, 'Param Veer' aims to honour the bravery of soldiers while acknowledging the sacrifices made by their families, as per the press release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)