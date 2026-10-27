Australia Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 Upcoming Capacity At 5X Existing Levels Signals Major Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sydney leads Australia's data center landscape, while NEXTDC, CDC Data Centres and Airtrunk drive large-scale expansion nationwide

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering Australia's colocation data center market, including 148 operational facilities and 75 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, infrastructure specifications, pricing, investment, construction status and expansion plans across the country.

Geographic coverage includes Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Geelong, Gold Coast, Grafton, Hobart, Launceston, Mackay, Maddington, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Perth, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralgon and Wagga Wagga. This broad coverage enables users to compare established data center hubs with emerging regional markets and identify locations positioned for future digital infrastructure investment.

Australia Data Center Market Highlights



Australia has approximately 148 existing data centers, with Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra representing major concentrations of operational capacity.

NEXTDC, CDC Data Centres and AirTrunk remain leading operators and developers, supporting a significant share of the country's large-scale capacity expansion.

Upcoming data center capacity is projected to reach approximately five times the existing installed capacity, indicating a substantial development pipeline.

Sydney leads the Australian data center market in existing IT load, planned IT capacity and total land allocated to data center development. The database tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and expected capacity additions between 2026-2031.

Existing Data Center Coverage

For operational facilities, the report provides a market snapshot and detailed information on each asset. Data points include the region, country, city, facility address, operator or owner, data center name, year of operations, rack capacity, white-floor area and IT load capacity. Technical infrastructure coverage includes design standards from Tier I - IV, along with power and cooling redundancy specifications.

This information supports benchmarking across operators, cities and facility types. Users can evaluate operational portfolios, compare available capacity and assess the scale and technical characteristics of established data center infrastructure throughout Australia.

Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline

The report analyzes 75 upcoming data center facilities and provides an investment snapshot for each project. Coverage includes location, investor name, planned white-floor area, anticipated IT load capacity, announcement year and expected opening schedule. Each development is categorized by project status, including opened, under construction, announced or planned.

Investment data is presented in $ million and includes total project investment as well as expenditure associated with electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure and general construction services. These insights help users assess the scale of planned projects, monitor development timelines and identify opportunities linked to Australia's expanding data center construction pipeline.

Australia Colocation Pricing Intelligence

The database includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing information. Retail pricing covers Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet configurations, including 42U, 45U and 47U options. Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis, enabling comparison of pricing structures across facilities and markets.

Strategic Applications and Target Audience

The report is designed for organizations seeking actionable intelligence on the Australia data center market, including:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

By combining operational facility data, upcoming capacity, colocation pricing and project-level investment analysis, the report enables stakeholders to evaluate market entry opportunities, benchmark competitors, track construction activity, support site selection and develop informed investment strategies for Australia's rapidly expanding data center industry.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Digital Realty

(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Amber Infrastructure Group

CDC Data Centres

Colocity

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Sense

DXN

Edge Centres

Equinix & PGIM

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Macquarie Data Centres

Macquarie Telecom Group

Markham Real Estate Partners

Micron21

Microsoft

NEXTDC

OMNI connect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the wire

PIPE Networks

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Syncom

Telstra (Centuria REIT)

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

Verizon Vocus

For more information about this report visit

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