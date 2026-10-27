Four Years After St. Paul Acquisition, Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing Shows Medtech Consolidation Doesn't Have To Mean Disruption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The St. Paul facility has shipped more than 3.5 million medical devices since joining Pro-Tech Design in 2022, while retaining 100% of its customers and 95% of its employees

St. Paul, MN, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing, a family-owned provider of medical device contract assembly, medical device packaging and sterilization services, today shared results from its St. Paul operation four years after acquiring Surgical Technologies, Inc. (STI) in 2022. Since joining the Pro-Tech family, the St. Paul facility has shipped more than 3.5 million medical devices. It has done so while keeping every one of its customers and 95% of its employees.







Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing team members at work in the Minnesota cleanroom.

The results come as consolidation continues to reshape medical device contract manufacturing, with many suppliers changing hands through investor-backed deals. For medical device companies, a supplier's change in ownership can mean requalification work, new points of contact, and uncertainty about pricing and priorities.

Pro-Tech approached the St. Paul acquisition differently. Customers kept the same dedicated team members, saw no interruption to supply, and continued to receive personalized solutions. Since 2022, Pro-Tech has continued to invest in the facility, upgrading its technology and adding a 24/7 customer portal where customers can track each project's progress.

"When we welcome a company into the Pro-Tech family, we're making a promise to its customers and to the people who serve them," said Aaron Swanson, President of Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing. "Our St. Paul team knows these customers and their devices better than anyone. Our job was to give them more resources, not new priorities. Keeping every customer and nearly every team member through that transition is one of the results we are proudest of."

That commitment to continuity is how Pro-Tech has always worked. The company's average customer relationship lasts more than 10 years, and its very first customer is still a customer after more than 45 years.

The St. Paul facility's results build on Pro-Tech's national track record. Since 2000, the company has shipped more than 50 million products from its three U.S. facilities in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.; Arlington, Texas; and St. Paul, Minn. Pro-Tech is FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified, with ISO 7 cleanrooms and an ISO 17025 accredited packaging validation lab.

Pro-Tech will be exhibiting at MD&M Midwest, October 28–29, 2026, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Booth #3010. Attendees can meet the St. Paul team at the show or schedule a personal facility tour. Medical device companies can also learn more on Pro-Tech's website, at protechdesign.com.



About Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing

Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing is a family-owned leader in medical device contract packaging, assembly, and custom sewn solutions. Woman founded, with over 40 years of experience and FDA registration, Pro-Tech provides ISO 13485-certified, end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the highest regulatory and quality standards. Operating state-of-the-art Class 10,000/ISO 7 cleanroom facilities across California, Minnesota, and Texas, Pro-Tech partners with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, ensuring precision, reliability, and compliance in every project. To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit

Press Inquiries

Ron Imus

Marketing

ron.imus [at] protechdesign.com

562-207-1680



14561 Marquardt Ave.

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670