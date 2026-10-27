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Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKS 37 0115 - RIKS 50 0915


Date: 2026-10-27 11:46:49

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 23. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKS 37 0115 RIKS 50 0915
ISIN IS0000033793 IS0000037794
Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0
Total outstanding (nominal) 86,348,800,000 48,456,020,947

MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111873935


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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