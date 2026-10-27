Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKS 37 0115 - RIKS 50 0915
|Series
|RIKS 37 0115
|RIKS 50 0915
|ISIN
|IS0000033793
|IS0000037794
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|0
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|86,348,800,000
|48,456,020,947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment