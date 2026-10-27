Kenya Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, Capacity, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 10 Projects And 110 MW Beyond Nairobi Drive Infrastructure Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering Kenya's colocation data center market, including 13 existing facilities and 10 upcoming developments across Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu. It delivers facility-level intelligence on operational capacity, planned expansion, white-floor space, rack capacity, infrastructure investment and colocation pricing.

Designed to support market assessment, investment planning and competitive benchmarking, the report examines Kenya's current IT load capacity in 2026 and expected capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

Key Kenya Data Center Market Highlights



Kenya has approximately 13 existing data centers, with Nairobi maintaining its position as the country's primary digital infrastructure and colocation hub.

Digital Realty, iXAfrica Data Centres and Safaricom are among Kenya's leading data center operators by capacity.

Data center development is expanding beyond Nairobi, with approximately 110 MW of upcoming capacity planned across other cities, demonstrating increased geographic diversification.

Upcoming data center projects indicate a shift toward larger-scale facilities, supported by substantial additions to power capacity, white-floor space and rack availability. Nairobi is expected to remain the focus of major capacity expansion, while Mombasa and Kisumu offer emerging opportunities for regional data center investment.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report provides detailed analysis of 13 operational data centers in Kenya. Each facility profile includes the core information required to evaluate location, ownership, capacity, operational history and infrastructure standards.



Market snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including facilities such as NB01 or Mombasa Data Center

Core & Shell Area and White-Floor Area

Core & Shell Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The database also analyzes 10 upcoming data center facilities, enabling users to track Kenya data center construction activity, future supply and capital deployment. Coverage includes announced, planned and under-construction projects, as well as facilities that have recently opened.



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area and White-Floor Area

Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity

Total Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

Strategic Value of the Report

By combining operational facility data, development pipelines, investment estimates and Kenya colocation pricing, the report supports detailed analysis of market supply, operator positioning and expansion opportunities. Users can compare existing and future capacity, identify active investors, assess project timelines and evaluate the growing demand for digital infrastructure across Kenya.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

The report is particularly relevant for organizations evaluating Kenya data center market opportunities, colocation investments, construction pipelines, infrastructure partnerships and regional expansion strategies through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation PricingExplore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

Cloudoon

Digital Realty

Internet Initiative Japan

G42

iXAfrica Data Centres

MTN

PAIX

Safaricom Telekom Kenya

For more information about this report visit

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