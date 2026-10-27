Kenya Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, Capacity, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 10 Projects And 110 MW Beyond Nairobi Drive Infrastructure Investment
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering Kenya's colocation data center market, including 13 existing facilities and 10 upcoming developments across Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu. It delivers facility-level intelligence on operational capacity, planned expansion, white-floor space, rack capacity, infrastructure investment and colocation pricing.
Designed to support market assessment, investment planning and competitive benchmarking, the report examines Kenya's current IT load capacity in 2026 and expected capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.
Key Kenya Data Center Market Highlights
- Kenya has approximately 13 existing data centers, with Nairobi maintaining its position as the country's primary digital infrastructure and colocation hub. Digital Realty, iXAfrica Data Centres and Safaricom are among Kenya's leading data center operators by capacity. Data center development is expanding beyond Nairobi, with approximately 110 MW of upcoming capacity planned across other cities, demonstrating increased geographic diversification. Upcoming data center projects indicate a shift toward larger-scale facilities, supported by substantial additions to power capacity, white-floor space and rack availability. Nairobi is expected to remain the focus of major capacity expansion, while Mombasa and Kisumu offer emerging opportunities for regional data center investment.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The report provides detailed analysis of 13 operational data centers in Kenya. Each facility profile includes the core information required to evaluate location, ownership, capacity, operational history and infrastructure standards.
- Market snapshot Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities such as NB01 or Mombasa Data Center Core & Shell Area and White-Floor Area Core & Shell Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Coverage
The database also analyzes 10 upcoming data center facilities, enabling users to track Kenya data center construction activity, future supply and capital deployment. Coverage includes announced, planned and under-construction projects, as well as facilities that have recently opened.
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name Area and White-Floor Area Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity Total Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Strategic Value of the Report
By combining operational facility data, development pipelines, investment estimates and Kenya colocation pricing, the report supports detailed analysis of market supply, operator positioning and expansion opportunities. Users can compare existing and future capacity, identify active investors, assess project timelines and evaluate the growing demand for digital infrastructure across Kenya.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
The report is particularly relevant for organizations evaluating Kenya data center market opportunities, colocation investments, construction pipelines, infrastructure partnerships and regional expansion strategies through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Africa Data Centres Airtel Africa Cloudoon Digital Realty Internet Initiative Japan G42 iXAfrica Data Centres MTN PAIX Safaricom Telekom Kenya
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