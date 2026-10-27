Turkey Data Center Market Portfolio: 34 Existing And 4 Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 Ankara Expansion Unlocks Investment Opportunities
The report provides an Excel database and detailed analysis of Turkey's colocation data center market, covering 34 existing facilities and 4 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence across Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag, enabling users to assess current infrastructure, planned capacity additions, operator concentration, investment activity and colocation pricing.
The database includes current IT load capacity for 2026, future capacity additions from 2026-2031 and upcoming white-floor space. It also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing. These insights support benchmarking, market entry planning, site selection, investment analysis and competitive assessment across the Turkey data center market.
Key Market Highlights
- Turkey currently has 34 operational data centers, with Istanbul and Izmir representing the country's primary concentrations of data center infrastructure. National IT power capacity is concentrated among four major operators: Turkcell, Turk Telekom, NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret, and Equinix. Collectively, these companies account for more than 60% of Turkey's total IT power capacity. Ankara is emerging as a significant data center investment destination. Planned projects from Khazna Data Centers are expected to increase the city's future capacity beyond Istanbul. The report tracks 4 upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into planned white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment requirements, development status and expected opening timelines.
Existing Data Center Analysis
The report evaluates 34 operational facilities and provides a structured market snapshot for each location. Data points include:
- Location by region, country and city Complete facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities such as IL2 or Alastyr Data Center Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Installed rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
This facility-level coverage allows stakeholders to compare operational scale, technical specifications, geographic distribution and infrastructure standards among leading data center operators in Turkey.
Upcoming Data Center Analysis
For the 4 upcoming facilities, the report presents an investment snapshot designed to support pipeline tracking and future capacity analysis. Coverage includes:
- Location by region, country and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
The investment breakdown supports analysis of capital allocation across electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems and general construction services. Development timelines and project status information also help users monitor near-term opportunities within Turkey's expanding data center construction pipeline.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
The report is designed for organizations seeking reliable Turkey data center market intelligence, including investors evaluating operational assets, contractors pursuing new construction opportunities, infrastructure providers planning commercial strategies and advisory firms supporting data center transactions. Its combination of capacity, pricing, investment and facility-level data provides a practical resource for assessing market structure, identifying growth locations and evaluating opportunities through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Alastyr Telecommunication Borsa Istanbul Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting) Comnet Data Center Damac Digital & Vodafone Turkey Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti Datema Bilisim DGN Teknoloji EdgeConneX Equinix GarantiServer Isttelkom Khazna Data Centers Koc Sistem KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB) Marka Netdirekt Netinternet NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret PenDC PlusLayer Radore Hosting SadeceHosting (Sh) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse Turk Telekom Turkcell VeriTeknik Vital Technology
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