Turkey Data Center Market Portfolio: 34 Existing And 4 Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 Ankara Expansion Unlocks Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added tooffering.

The report provides an Excel database and detailed analysis of Turkey's colocation data center market, covering 34 existing facilities and 4 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence across Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag, enabling users to assess current infrastructure, planned capacity additions, operator concentration, investment activity and colocation pricing.

The database includes current IT load capacity for 2026, future capacity additions from 2026-2031 and upcoming white-floor space. It also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing. These insights support benchmarking, market entry planning, site selection, investment analysis and competitive assessment across the Turkey data center market.

Key Market Highlights



Turkey currently has 34 operational data centers, with Istanbul and Izmir representing the country's primary concentrations of data center infrastructure.

National IT power capacity is concentrated among four major operators: Turkcell, Turk Telekom, NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret, and Equinix. Collectively, these companies account for more than 60% of Turkey's total IT power capacity.

Ankara is emerging as a significant data center investment destination. Planned projects from Khazna Data Centers are expected to increase the city's future capacity beyond Istanbul. The report tracks 4 upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into planned white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment requirements, development status and expected opening timelines.

Existing Data Center Analysis

The report evaluates 34 operational facilities and provides a structured market snapshot for each location. Data points include:



Location by region, country and city

Complete facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including facilities such as IL2 or Alastyr Data Center

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Installed rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

This facility-level coverage allows stakeholders to compare operational scale, technical specifications, geographic distribution and infrastructure standards among leading data center operators in Turkey.

Upcoming Data Center Analysis

For the 4 upcoming facilities, the report presents an investment snapshot designed to support pipeline tracking and future capacity analysis. Coverage includes:



Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

The investment breakdown supports analysis of capital allocation across electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems and general construction services. Development timelines and project status information also help users monitor near-term opportunities within Turkey's expanding data center construction pipeline.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

The report is designed for organizations seeking reliable Turkey data center market intelligence, including investors evaluating operational assets, contractors pursuing new construction opportunities, infrastructure providers planning commercial strategies and advisory firms supporting data center transactions. Its combination of capacity, pricing, investment and facility-level data provides a practical resource for assessing market structure, identifying growth locations and evaluating opportunities through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Alastyr Telecommunication

Borsa Istanbul

Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)

Comnet Data Center

Damac Digital & Vodafone Turkey

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

DGN Teknoloji

EdgeConneX

Equinix

GarantiServer

Isttelkom

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB)

Marka

Netdirekt

Netinternet

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

PenDC

PlusLayer

Radore Hosting

SadeceHosting (Sh)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik Vital Technology

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