Vietnam Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Pricing, 2026-2031 5.15 Million Sq. Ft. Pipeline Unlocks Colocation Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify high-potential locations and optimize investment with facility-level capacity, white-floor space, colocation pricing, project status and operator insights

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive Excel database covering Vietnam's colocation data center market, including detailed analysis of 28 existing data centers and 26 upcoming facilities. Coverage spans Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, providing investors, operators, contractors and infrastructure providers with actionable market intelligence.

The database assesses existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

Vietnam Data Center Market Highlights



Vietnam hosts approximately 28 operational data centers, with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City representing the country's primary data center hubs.

Viettel IDC, FPT Telecom, VNPT and CMC Telecom are among Vietnam's leading existing data center operators by capacity.

Upcoming white-floor space totals approximately 5.15 million sq. ft., compared with around 0.95 million sq. ft. of operational space.

Ho Chi Minh City has the highest concentration of upcoming data center developments and leads the market in both existing and planned facilities. The significant pipeline of new capacity highlights growing investment in Vietnam's digital infrastructure and colocation market.

Existing Data Center Coverage

For each of the 28 operational facilities, the report provides a market snapshot supported by facility-level information. Data points include location by region, country and city; facility address; operator or owner; data center name; Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area); Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity); rack capacity; and year of operations.

The existing facility database also covers Design Standards (Tier I - IV), as well as power and cooling redundancy. This information enables users to compare operational data centers based on scale, capacity, technical specifications, location and infrastructure resilience.

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The report analyzes 26 upcoming data centers across Vietnam, providing an investment snapshot for each development. Coverage includes project location, investor name, Area (White-Floor Area), Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity), total Investment ($ Million), Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million), Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) and General Construction Services Investment ($ Million).

Additional development indicators include announcement year, Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) and the active or expected year of opening. These data points support evaluation of Vietnam's construction pipeline, future supply, investment activity and anticipated capacity growth.

Strategic Market Applications

The database supports benchmarking, site selection, competitive analysis, investment planning and market-entry strategies. Facility-level data can help users assess current market concentration, identify development opportunities, compare colocation pricing and monitor the expansion plans of major operators and investors.

The report is designed for Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, New Entrants, Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms, and Corporate and Governments Agencies. It offers a structured view of Vietnam's operational footprint and development pipeline, helping market participants evaluate commercial opportunities across established and emerging data center locations.

By combining operational capacity, planned white-floor space, investment metrics, infrastructure specifications and colocation pricing, the report provides a consolidated resource for organizations tracking the growth of the Vietnam data center market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



CMC Telecom

Da Nang IDC

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

FPT Telecom

Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)

Google

Hanel-CSF

Hyosung Group

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Infracrowd Capital

KT and Viettel

NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)

NTT DATA

Saigon Asset Management (SAM)

Saigontel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + VGN

USDC Technology

Viettel IDC

VNPT VNTT

For more information about this report visit

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