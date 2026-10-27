Indonesia Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Pricing, 2026-2031 40 Projects To Add 2.4+ GW, Led By Jakarta
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia's data center market is expanding rapidly, supported by rising cloud adoption, digital services, hyperscale demand and investment in critical infrastructure. The report provides an Excel database covering the country's colocation data center portfolio, including detailed analysis of 90 existing facilities and 40 upcoming developments.
The database offers market intelligence across Bali, Batam, Central Java, Jakarta, West Java, Kuningan, Banten, East Java, Riau, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi and other locations. It tracks existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026, planned capacity additions from 2026-2031 and colocation pricing. Pricing coverage includes quarter racks, half rack cabinets, full rack cabinets and wholesale colocation rates per kW.
Indonesia data center market highlights
- Indonesia has approximately 90 operational data centers, with the largest concentration in Jakarta and West Java. DCI Indonesia, Telkom Indonesia and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres are among the leading operators by capacity. The development pipeline includes 40 planned data centers expected to add more than 12.2 million sq ft of space and over 2.4 GW of power capacity. Jakarta accounts for more than 1.5 GW of planned power capacity, reinforcing its position as Indonesia's primary data center hub. Batam and Surabaya are developing as secondary markets, although their hyperscale and colocation pipelines remain smaller than Jakarta's.
Existing data center coverage
For each of the 90 existing facilities, the report provides a structured market snapshot designed to support competitive benchmarking, site assessment and infrastructure analysis. Data points include:
- Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner Data center name, including facility identifiers such as JB1 or BD1 Core & Shell Area and White-Floor Area Core & Shell Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity Rack capacity Year of operations Design standards from Tier I - IV Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming data center coverage
The report also evaluates 40 upcoming data center projects, providing visibility into Indonesia's investment pipeline, construction activity and future capacity. Each project profile includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name White-Floor Area IT Load Capacity Total investment in $ Million Electrical infrastructure investment in $ Million Mechanical infrastructure investment in $ Million General construction services investment in $ Million Announcement year Project status, including Opened, Under Construction, Announced & Planned Active or expected year of opening
By combining facility-level information with investment, capacity and pricing data, the report supports analysis of Indonesia data center supply, regional growth opportunities and operator positioning. The database can assist organizations evaluating market entry, portfolio expansion, construction opportunities, infrastructure procurement and capital deployment across established and emerging locations.
Target audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
The report delivers actionable intelligence for stakeholders monitoring Indonesia data center capacity, colocation pricing, white-floor space, facility specifications and planned infrastructure investment through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aslan Energy Capital BDx Indonesia Bitera Data Center Biznet BW Digital Cyber Data International DAMAC Digital Datacomm DayOne DCI Indonesia Digital Edge (Indonet) Digital Hyperspace Indonesia Digital Realty Bersama DTP Edge Centres EdgeConneX Elitery Data Center Equinix Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera Graha Teknologi Nusantara IndoKeppel Data Centres Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia) K2 STRATEGIC LG Sinar Mas Metta DC Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC) NeutraDC - Singtel & Medco Power Nex NTT DATA Princeton Digital Group Pure Data Centres SEAX Indonesia Pratama SpaceDC ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Telkom Indonesia Triputra Group
For more information about this report visit
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