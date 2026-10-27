Indonesia Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Pricing, 2026-2031 40 Projects To Add 2.4+ GW, Led By Jakarta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indonesia's data center market is concentrated in Jakarta and West Java, led by DCI Indonesia, Telkom Indonesia, and ST Telemedia, with Batam and Surabaya emerging

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia's data center market is expanding rapidly, supported by rising cloud adoption, digital services, hyperscale demand and investment in critical infrastructure. The report provides an Excel database covering the country's colocation data center portfolio, including detailed analysis of 90 existing facilities and 40 upcoming developments.

The database offers market intelligence across Bali, Batam, Central Java, Jakarta, West Java, Kuningan, Banten, East Java, Riau, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi and other locations. It tracks existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026, planned capacity additions from 2026-2031 and colocation pricing. Pricing coverage includes quarter racks, half rack cabinets, full rack cabinets and wholesale colocation rates per kW.

Indonesia data center market highlights



Indonesia has approximately 90 operational data centers, with the largest concentration in Jakarta and West Java.

DCI Indonesia, Telkom Indonesia and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres are among the leading operators by capacity.

The development pipeline includes 40 planned data centers expected to add more than 12.2 million sq ft of space and over 2.4 GW of power capacity.

Jakarta accounts for more than 1.5 GW of planned power capacity, reinforcing its position as Indonesia's primary data center hub. Batam and Surabaya are developing as secondary markets, although their hyperscale and colocation pipelines remain smaller than Jakarta's.

Existing data center coverage

For each of the 90 existing facilities, the report provides a structured market snapshot designed to support competitive benchmarking, site assessment and infrastructure analysis. Data points include:



Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner

Data center name, including facility identifiers such as JB1 or BD1

Core & Shell Area and White-Floor Area

Core & Shell Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design standards from Tier I - IV Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming data center coverage

The report also evaluates 40 upcoming data center projects, providing visibility into Indonesia's investment pipeline, construction activity and future capacity. Each project profile includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

White-Floor Area

IT Load Capacity

Total investment in $ Million

Electrical infrastructure investment in $ Million

Mechanical infrastructure investment in $ Million

General construction services investment in $ Million

Announcement year

Project status, including Opened, Under Construction, Announced & Planned Active or expected year of opening

By combining facility-level information with investment, capacity and pricing data, the report supports analysis of Indonesia data center supply, regional growth opportunities and operator positioning. The database can assist organizations evaluating market entry, portfolio expansion, construction opportunities, infrastructure procurement and capital deployment across established and emerging locations.

Target audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

The report delivers actionable intelligence for stakeholders monitoring Indonesia data center capacity, colocation pricing, white-floor space, facility specifications and planned infrastructure investment through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aslan Energy Capital

BDx Indonesia

Bitera Data Center

Biznet

BW Digital

Cyber Data International

DAMAC Digital

Datacomm

DayOne

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge (Indonet)

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Digital Realty Bersama

DTP

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Elitery Data Center

Equinix

Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera

Graha Teknologi Nusantara

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

K2 STRATEGIC

LG Sinar Mas

Metta DC

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

NeutraDC - Singtel & Medco Power

Nex

NTT DATA

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia Triputra Group

For more information about this report visit

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