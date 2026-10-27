Orange Bank & Trust Company And Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. Celebrate Women In Business At Leadership Events In Orange And Rockland Counties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. recently held two events in Orange and Rockland Counties as part of the“Women Guiding Women” (WGW) initiative, which was created to empower and elevate women in the business communities that the companies serve.

On Wednesday, October 14, at West Hills Country Club in Middletown, Wealth. Wisdom. Well-Being featured Mary Sise, LCSW, a coach, speaker, and best-selling author, who discussed how hidden beliefs shape financial decisions, confidence, and opportunity, and shared practical strategies to build a more empowering relationship with money.

As part of the event, Alice Amthor, President & CEO of Amthor Welding Service Inc., received the 2026 Inspiring Leader Award. Alongside her husband, Butch, Amthor has built North America's largest tank truck manufacturer, with products operating across six continents. They have also owned and managed businesses involving trucking, finance, real estate, distribution, and other ventures. The couple also founded A Child's Wish – Alice & Arnold Amthor Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to granting wishes and providing assistance to children facing life-altering and life-threatening illnesses and their families.

On Tuesday, October 20, at The Nyack Seaport, OBT and OIA hosted an evening of leadership, connection, and community featuring guest speaker Michele O'Connell, President & CEO of Orange & Rockland Utilities. O'Connell shared insights on leadership, resilience, and building purpose-driven teams that inspire the next generation of leaders.

“The Women Guiding Women initiative underscores our dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for women to connect, learn from one another, and grow as leaders,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company.“When women are empowered to succeed, our businesses and communities are stronger. Through this initiative, we hope to continue inspiring new connections, encouraging the next generation of women leaders, and celebrating the tremendous contributions women are making across the communities we serve.”









Margaret Kranz, AVP, Branch Manager, Orange Bank & Trust Company, and Alice Amthor, President & CEO of Amthor Welding Service Inc., recipient of the 2026 Inspiring Leader Award.









From left: Stephanie Melowsky, Esq., 1st VP, Attorney Relationship Manager, Orange Bank & Trust Company; Olga Luz Tirado, Board Member, Orange Bank & Trust Company; Michele O'Connell, President & CEO of Orange & Rockland Utilities; Michele Piscani, AS, Branch Service Manager, Orange Bank & Trust Company; and Jennifer Meyer, VP, Rockland Area Manager, Orange Bank & Trust Company

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing, and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.

About Orange Investment Advisors, Inc.:

Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. (OIA) is a Registered Investment Advisor founded in 1996 with offices in both Goshen and White Plains, NY. OIA works with individuals, corporations, foundations, endowments and non-profits to create portfolios that are reflective of the OIA mantra:“Deliberate investing. Intentional value.” OIA plays a preeminent role in the financial well-being of residents and institutions in the New York tri-state area, and beyond. In conjunction with its sister company, Orange Bank & Trust Company, OIA provides clients with a holistic approach to their financial lives.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

Orange Bank & Trust Company

VP Marketing Officer

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