Thailand Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Investment, 2026-2031 Hyperscale Expansion Unlocks Investment In Bangkok And Eastern Thailand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thailand's data center growth is concentrated in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Rayong, driven by hyperscale investment and capacity expansion from leading operators

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an Excel-based database and detailed analysis of Thailand's colocation data center market, covering 40 existing facilities and 40 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, investment, infrastructure, project status, design standards, rack capacity, and colocation pricing. Geographic coverage includes Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Nonthaburi, Rayong, and other important data center locations across Thailand.

The Thailand data center market is expanding as domestic operators, international providers, and hyperscale companies invest in new digital infrastructure. Bangkok and Chonburi account for a significant share of the country's operational capacity, while Rayong, Chon Buri, and Bangkok are expected to host almost half of Thailand's future data center power capacity. This concentration reinforces the strategic importance of these locations for cloud services, enterprise computing, content delivery, and large-scale digital platforms.

Thailand currently hosts around 40 operational data centers. SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, and Etix Everywhere rank among the leading operators by capacity. The market's development pipeline is also supported by announced or initiated projects from international hyperscale providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok. Planned developments are concentrated across Bangkok, Rayong, and Chonburi, strengthening Thailand's position as an emerging data center destination in Southeast Asia.

GSA Data Center, STT GDC, and Bridge Data Centres are expected to play leading roles in the next phase of market growth through planned power capacity additions. These investments are set to increase available IT infrastructure and support rising demand from cloud providers, enterprises, digital services companies, and government organizations.

Thailand Data Center Market Coverage



Detailed analysis of 40 existing data centers

Detailed analysis of 40 upcoming data centers

Existing white-floor space in square feet

Upcoming white-floor space in square feet

Current IT load capacity for 2026

Future capacity additions from 2026-2031

Retail colocation pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4) pricing

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) pricing

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) pricing Wholesale colocation pricing per kW

Existing Data Center Analysis

For each of the 40 existing facilities, the report includes a market snapshot and detailed operational information. Data points cover the location by region, country, and city; facility address; operator or owner; data center name; Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area); Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity); rack capacity; year of operations; Design Standards (Tier I - IV); and power and cooling redundancy.

This facility-level coverage enables users to compare operational assets, identify established data center clusters, assess available capacity, and evaluate the competitive positions of operators across Thailand.

Upcoming Data Center Analysis

The report also evaluates 40 upcoming facilities through investment and development data. Coverage includes the investment snapshot; location by region, country, and city; investor name; Area (White-Floor Area); Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity); total Investment ($ Million); Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million); Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million); General Construction Services Investment ($ Million); announcement year; Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned); and active or expected year of opening.

These insights support the assessment of Thailand's data center development pipeline, future capacity distribution, project timelines, and infrastructure investment opportunities. They also help market participants monitor new construction activity and evaluate potential demand for electrical, mechanical, cooling, power, and general construction services.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

The report is designed to support strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, market entry analysis, investment evaluation, site assessment, and business development. Its combination of operational data, development pipeline information, capacity metrics, and colocation pricing offers a structured view of Thailand's evolving data center market.

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation PricingExplore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AIMS Data Centre

AIS Business (CSL)

Bridge Data Centres (WHA)

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CloudHQ

CtrlS Datacenters

DAMAC Digital

Data Center First

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Edge DC

Doma Infrastructure Group

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Equinix

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Fujitsu

Galaxy Data Center Pte. Ltd

Galaxy Peak Data Center

Gorilla Technology Group

GSA DATA CENTER

Guofu + CEWA Group + Hydro Data

Haoyang Data

Internet Thailand

KIRZ Data Center Service

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NextDC

NTT Data

OneAsia Network

Pacific Internet

Proen Internet

ReadyIDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) + Frasers Property Thailand

Stellar DC (Stecon + SC Zeus + Freyr Technology)

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse

True IDC

United Information Highway (UIH)

WHA

YTL Data Center Holdings ZDATA (Vistas)

For more information about this report visit

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