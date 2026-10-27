Thailand Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Investment, 2026-2031 Hyperscale Expansion Unlocks Investment In Bangkok And Eastern Thailand
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an Excel-based database and detailed analysis of Thailand's colocation data center market, covering 40 existing facilities and 40 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, investment, infrastructure, project status, design standards, rack capacity, and colocation pricing. Geographic coverage includes Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Nonthaburi, Rayong, and other important data center locations across Thailand.
The Thailand data center market is expanding as domestic operators, international providers, and hyperscale companies invest in new digital infrastructure. Bangkok and Chonburi account for a significant share of the country's operational capacity, while Rayong, Chon Buri, and Bangkok are expected to host almost half of Thailand's future data center power capacity. This concentration reinforces the strategic importance of these locations for cloud services, enterprise computing, content delivery, and large-scale digital platforms.
Thailand currently hosts around 40 operational data centers. SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, and Etix Everywhere rank among the leading operators by capacity. The market's development pipeline is also supported by announced or initiated projects from international hyperscale providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok. Planned developments are concentrated across Bangkok, Rayong, and Chonburi, strengthening Thailand's position as an emerging data center destination in Southeast Asia.
GSA Data Center, STT GDC, and Bridge Data Centres are expected to play leading roles in the next phase of market growth through planned power capacity additions. These investments are set to increase available IT infrastructure and support rising demand from cloud providers, enterprises, digital services companies, and government organizations.
Thailand Data Center Market Coverage
- Detailed analysis of 40 existing data centers Detailed analysis of 40 upcoming data centers Existing white-floor space in square feet Upcoming white-floor space in square feet Current IT load capacity for 2026 Future capacity additions from 2026-2031 Retail colocation pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) pricing Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) pricing Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) pricing Wholesale colocation pricing per kW
Existing Data Center Analysis
For each of the 40 existing facilities, the report includes a market snapshot and detailed operational information. Data points cover the location by region, country, and city; facility address; operator or owner; data center name; Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area); Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity); rack capacity; year of operations; Design Standards (Tier I - IV); and power and cooling redundancy.
This facility-level coverage enables users to compare operational assets, identify established data center clusters, assess available capacity, and evaluate the competitive positions of operators across Thailand.
Upcoming Data Center Analysis
The report also evaluates 40 upcoming facilities through investment and development data. Coverage includes the investment snapshot; location by region, country, and city; investor name; Area (White-Floor Area); Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity); total Investment ($ Million); Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million); Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million); General Construction Services Investment ($ Million); announcement year; Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned); and active or expected year of opening.
These insights support the assessment of Thailand's data center development pipeline, future capacity distribution, project timelines, and infrastructure investment opportunities. They also help market participants monitor new construction activity and evaluate potential demand for electrical, mechanical, cooling, power, and general construction services.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
The report is designed to support strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, market entry analysis, investment evaluation, site assessment, and business development. Its combination of operational data, development pipeline information, capacity metrics, and colocation pricing offers a structured view of Thailand's evolving data center market.
Key Topics Covered:About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AIMS Data Centre AIS Business (CSL) Bridge Data Centres (WHA) CAT Telecom (National Telecom) CloudHQ CtrlS Datacenters DAMAC Digital Data Center First DayOne (GDS Services) Digital Edge DC Doma Infrastructure Group Empyrion Digital Epoch Digital (Actis) Equinix Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center) Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana Fujitsu Galaxy Data Center Pte. Ltd Galaxy Peak Data Center Gorilla Technology Group GSA DATA CENTER Guofu + CEWA Group + Hydro Data Haoyang Data Internet Thailand KIRZ Data Center Service Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land NextDC NTT Data OneAsia Network Pacific Internet Proen Internet ReadyIDC ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) + Frasers Property Thailand Stellar DC (Stecon + SC Zeus + Freyr Technology) SUPERNAP Thailand TCC Technology Telehouse True IDC United Information Highway (UIH) WHA YTL Data Center Holdings ZDATA (Vistas)
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