Oncology Collaboration And Licensing Deals 2021-2026 Benchmark 2,955 Real-World Deals, Financial Terms, Dealmakers And Contracts To Sharpen Partnering Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2021-2026" has been added tooffering.

This report delivers comprehensive intelligence on 2,955 real-world transactions involving oncology assets, technologies and development programs. The report enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to assess oncology partnering trends, benchmark financial terms, identify prospective partners and evaluate comparable transactions.

Designed for business development, licensing, search and evaluation, corporate strategy, R&D strategy, competitive intelligence and legal teams, the report combines market-wide analysis with detailed deal records and publicly available contract documents. Users can examine who is partnering, which opportunities are attracting investment and how oncology agreements are structured across indications, technologies and stages of development.

Analyze oncology partnering trends

The report assesses oncology dealmaking activity between 2021 and 2026, covering:



Annual oncology partnering trends

Deal activity by transaction type and industry sector

Stage of development at signing

Technology type and therapeutic modality

Cancer indications and therapeutic targets

Most active oncology dealmakers

Leading transactions by disclosed value Changes in partnering strategies and market priorities

These insights help users determine where deal activity is concentrated and identify the companies, assets, targets and therapeutic areas generating significant partnering interest.

Benchmark oncology deal values and financial terms

Dedicated financial analysis provides real-world benchmarks for evaluating oncology licensing and collaboration opportunities. Available data includes:



Headline deal values

Upfront payments

Development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments Royalty rates

Users can review the underlying transactions to interpret disclosed economics in relation to asset maturity, rights granted, geographic scope, technology, competitive environment and transaction structure. This contextual analysis supports opportunity assessment, valuation, internal deal preparation and negotiation.

Identify active oncology companies and prospective partners

Transaction histories reveal organizations with demonstrated interest in specific cancer indications, therapeutic targets, technologies and development stages. The report can support the identification of:



Companies actively pursuing oncology assets and technologies

Potential licensing, research and development partners

Organizations repeatedly investing in relevant cancer indications

Dealmakers focused on particular modalities or targets Competitors using external innovation to expand oncology portfolios

This evidence-based approach helps companies prioritize prospective partners according to relevant transaction activity rather than broad corporate positioning.

Compare deals by indication, target, technology and development stage

The report allows users to move beyond general oncology benchmarks and investigate transactions aligned with specific strategic requirements. Analysis by therapeutic indication, target, technology and development stage supports more accurate identification of comparable deals and relevant partners.

Evaluate oncology agreement structures

The database includes licensing, collaboration, research, development and related partnering transactions. Subject to available disclosure, deal records may provide information on:



Rights granted, retained and licensed

Research and development responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Development and regulatory obligations

Manufacturing and supply responsibilities

Commercialization rights

Financial consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, term and termination provisions

Where publicly available, underlying contract documents offer additional insight into negotiated language, milestone triggers, royalty provisions, intellectual property management and termination rights. These precedents can support the preparation and negotiation of oncology collaboration and licensing agreements.

Search a comprehensive oncology deal directory

The directory contains 2,955 oncology collaboration and licensing deals searchable by company, technology, indication, target and contract availability. Individual entries connect users with detailed transaction records and associated documentation where available, creating an extensive source of precedent deal intelligence.

Who can benefit from the report?



Business development and licensing teams: Identify partners, comparable transactions and relevant agreement structures.

Search and evaluation teams: Assess companies pursuing opportunities across selected indications, targets, technologies and development stages.

Biotechnology companies: Find organizations with demonstrated interest in comparable oncology programs.

Corporate and R&D strategy teams: Evaluate competitor portfolios and external innovation strategies.

Competitive intelligence teams: Monitor deal activity and changing market priorities.

Legal and transaction teams: Review contract precedents and negotiated provisions. Senior management and portfolio strategy teams: Assess where investment and partnering activity are concentrated.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication, target or partnering objective. Depending on requirements, the briefing may cover comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial and royalty benchmarks, agreement structures and relevant contract insights.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in oncology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Oncology partnering over the years

2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type

2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type

2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for oncology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for oncology partnering

3.3. Oncology partnering headline values

3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments

3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments

3.6. Oncology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading oncology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in oncology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in oncology

4.4. Top oncology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by oncology therapeutic target

Deal directory



Deal directory - Oncology deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Oncology deals by technology type Deal type definitions

Companies Featured



AbCellera Biologics

Adaptimmune

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Alpine Immune Sciences

Amgen

Arcellx

Artiva Biotherapeutics

AstraZeneca

BeiGene

BioNTech

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Blueprint Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Caribou Biosciences

Caris Life Sciences

Century Therapeutics

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cullinan Oncology

Daiichi Sankyo

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics

ElevateBio

Exact Sciences

Exelixis

Freenome

Genentech

Genmab

Gilead Sciences

Guardant Health

Illumina

Immunocore

Innovent Biologics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Legend Biotech

Moderna

Novartis

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PathAI

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Relay Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twist Bioscience Zymeworks

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