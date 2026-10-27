GIL Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Gildan Activewear Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With SBS Law
Shareholders who purchased shares of GIL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CLASS PERIOD: February 19, 2025 to June 15, 2026
DEADLINE: December 14, 2026
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gildan failed to maintain appropriate internal controls. The Company stuffed the channel to create the illusion of robust revenue. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Gildan, investors suffered damages.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or David Schwartz of Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
Join the case to recover your losses.
WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Andrew Brown, Esq.,
David Schwartz, Esq.,
Office: 310-301-3335
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SOURCE:
Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP
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