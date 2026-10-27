Lambent Expands Executive Team And Opens London And New York Offices To Meet Growing Enterprise Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders across engineering, sales, and customer success position Lambent to scale its occupancy analytics platform globally.

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lambent, an enterprise occupancy analytics platform, today announced four senior leadership appointments and the opening of offices in London and New York City. The investments follow strong 2026 momentum, including doubling revenue year over year, achieving 108% net revenue retention, reaching 10 UK customers in its first year in the market, and delivering insights for buildings across six countries on three continents.

Lambent uses anonymized Wi-Fi data to help Fortune 2000 enterprises and higher education institutions optimize space, leases, and HVAC energy usage without installing hardware. The company was recently named CoreNet Global Innovator of the Year 2025/2026.

A Leadership Team Built for Scale

“Enterprises are rethinking every square foot, and they want answers from the infrastructure they already own,” said Richard Scannell, CEO of Lambent.“Our growth tells us the market is ready. Supported by our investors and our Board of Directors, in recent months Lambent has bolstered its leadership of critical functions. These leaders bring the experience to scale our product, our go-to-market and our customer outcomes in North America and now in Europe.”

New Appointments

Alexandre Denissov, Vice President of Engineering, will lead Lambent's engineering organization, scaling the AI models and data platform behind its occupancy analytics.

Kyle Martin, Vice President of Sales, will expand the company's footprint across enterprise and higher education sectors.

Molly Carney, Senior Director of Customer Success will ensure customers realize measurable benefits from utilizing the Lambent platform and drive renewals.

Michael Grant, General Manager, EMEA, will lead Lambent's new London office and drive growth across the UK and Europe.

New York Office leadership, the New York City office will be led by Julie Roberts, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, placing senior leadership close to many of the world's largest real estate portfolios.

The new leaders join Julie Roberts, Beth Quenzel-Shirman, Sr. Dr. of Accounting & HR, and Kathryn Coble, Senior Director of Marketing, both long-standing members of Lambent's leadership team.“Lambent adds these new leaders to a team that has made the company what it is today,” said Scannell.

“Organizations across the UK and Europe are under pressure to get more from their real estate,” said Michael Grant, GM of EMEA.“Having a team on the ground in London lets us serve those customers directly and it gives us an unparalleled opportunity to expand our multinational partnerships.”

Expanding to London and New York

Lambent established its London office in response to customer demand, as it expands to a growing number of institutions across the UK. The New York office, under the leadership of Co-Founder and CSO Julie Roberts, places Lambent near the corporate headquarters and real estate leaders shaping workplace strategy in the U.S. Both offices join Lambent's headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Lambent

Lambent is an enterprise SaaS occupancy analytics platform for real estate portfolio and space management. Using existing Wi-Fi infrastructure (no new hardware or sensors), Lambent applies AI to anonymized occupancy data to surface advanced utilization analytics. Customers use Lambent to optimize leases, plan space strategically, align cleaning and staffing, and set back HVAC schedules. Learn more at lambentspaces.com.

Media Contact

Kate Coble, Senior Director of Marketing

...