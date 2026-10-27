New Zealand Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 Hyperscale Pipeline To Double IT Capacity, Creating Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the New Zealand data center market, including 36 existing facilities and nine upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on colocation data centers across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and other locations.
Designed to support data center investment, development, procurement, and competitive analysis, the report examines existing and upcoming white-floor space, operational IT load capacity in 2026, planned capacity additions from 2026-2031, rack capacity, infrastructure standards, and facility opening timelines. It also includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing data for market participants evaluating New Zealand data center opportunities.
New Zealand Data Center Market Highlights
- New Zealand's operational data center market totals approximately 208 MW of IT capacity. CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, and Datacom collectively account for most installed capacity. Auckland is the country's leading data center market, with combined power capacity approximately 26.7% higher than the capacity of all other cities combined. The development pipeline is expected to add capacity equivalent to approximately twice the current operational IT load, despite comprising only nine upcoming facilities. This expansion reflects strong hyperscale demand and continued investment in large-scale digital infrastructure. CDC Data Centres is the leading operator by existing operational IT capacity, with approximately 98 MW. Its portfolio reinforces the company's prominent position in New Zealand's hyperscale data center market.
Colocation Pricing and Capacity Intelligence
The report includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations. Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing is also provided, enabling investors, operators, customers, and advisors to compare commercial positioning across the market.
Capacity coverage includes existing white-floor space (square feet), upcoming white-floor space (square feet), current IT load capacity for 2026, and future capacity additions scheduled between 2026-2031. This information supports benchmarking, site selection, demand assessment, and expansion planning.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The database includes detailed analysis of 36 operational facilities. Each facility profile contains:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities such as Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline
The report evaluates nine upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into New Zealand's investment pipeline and future capacity growth. Coverage for each project includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Target Audience
The report is intended for organizations seeking actionable intelligence on the New Zealand data center market, competitive landscape, colocation pricing, development pipeline, and infrastructure investment opportunities. Key users include:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
By consolidating operational capacity, planned developments, facility specifications, investment estimates, and colocation pricing into one Excel database, the report enables stakeholders to assess market concentration, identify growth locations, benchmark operators, evaluate prospective projects, and support strategic decisions across New Zealand's expanding data center industry.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Caduceus Systems CDC Data Centres Chorus Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) Data Centre 220 Data Vault Datacom Group Ltd DataGrid DCI Data Centers Enable Networks Goodman Localhost NEXTDC Plan B Limited (Atturra) TenPeaks(Spark Digital) T4 Group (IBM) Umbrellar Vector Fibre Vocus Xtreme Networks
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