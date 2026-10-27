Africa Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, 2026-2031 2.46 GW Pipeline And 61 New Facilities Unlock Strategic Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South Africa leads Africa's data center market, while Egypt emerges as a growth hub and a robust development pipeline signals major capacity expansion

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth Excel database covering Africa's colocation data center market, including 142 operational facilities and 61 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on existing white-floor space, planned white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026, capacity additions expected between 2026-2031, rack configurations, and retail and wholesale colocation pricing.

Geographic coverage includes Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda. This extensive market coverage enables investors, operators, developers, infrastructure providers, and advisory firms to evaluate data center capacity, development pipelines, colocation pricing, and investment opportunities across key African markets.

Key Africa Data Center Market Highlights



South Africa leads Africa's operational data center market, accounting for approximately 64% of existing IT capacity and nearly 62% of operational facilities.

Egypt is developing into a significant data center growth market, with 476 MW of upcoming IT capacity. This planned capacity is nearly 28 times greater than the country's current operational capacity.

Africa's development pipeline includes 61 upcoming data centers that are expected to add approximately 2.46 GW of IT capacity. The planned capacity is more than 4.4 times the existing operational base. Teraco is Africa's largest operational data center provider by IT capacity, followed by Africa Data Centres and Open Access Data Centres.

Colocation Pricing and Capacity Coverage

The database includes retail colocation pricing for quarter rack (1/4), half rack cabinets (1/2), and full rack cabinets, including 42U, 45U, and 47U configurations. It also provides wholesale colocation pricing per kW, supporting comparisons across operators, facilities, cities, and countries. Capacity data covers operational IT load in 2026 and future additions planned from 2026-2031.

Existing Data Center Analysis

For the 142 existing data centers, the report provides detailed facility-level information designed to support competitive benchmarking, market entry planning, site assessment, and portfolio analysis. Data points include:



Market snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, such as Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1

Core & shell area and white-floor area

Core & shell power capacity and IT load capacity

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design standards from Tier I - IV Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Pipeline

Analysis of the 61 upcoming data centers provides visibility into announced, planned, under-construction, and newly opened projects. The database tracks the following information for each development:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Planned white-floor area

Planned IT load capacity

Total investment in $ million

Electrical infrastructure investment in $ million

Mechanical infrastructure investment in $ million

General construction services investment in $ million

Announcement year

Project status, including opened, under construction, announced, and planned Active or expected opening year

Target Audience

The report is designed for organizations assessing Africa data center investment, construction, infrastructure, and colocation opportunities, including:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

By consolidating operational capacity, development pipelines, facility specifications, investment data, and colocation pricing in a structured Excel database, the report supports strategic planning and informed decision-making across Africa's rapidly expanding data center market.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



21 Century technologies

3MDC (Medasys)

Africa Data Centres

Africa50 & Raya Data Center

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Business Connexion

Cassava Technologies

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

Cloudoon

CWG PLC

Cybastion

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

ECC Solutions

EgyptNetwork

Equinix

Etisalat

Excelsimo Networks

Fringe Infrastructure

G42 + Microsoft

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Helios Investment Partners

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT)

inwi

Iozera

ipNX

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Maroc Telecom

MTN

N+One Datacenters

Naver Cloud

NEOIX

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

Oman Data Park & Intro Technology

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business

PAIX

Paratus

Rack Centre

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

Safaricom

ST Digital

Telecom Egypt

Telekom Kenya

Teraco (Digital Realty)

The Cavaleros Group

UniCloud Africa & BDIC

Vantage Data Centers

Vodacom Business

Wingu Group Xneelo.

For more information about this report visit

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