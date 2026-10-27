Africa Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, 2026-2031 2.46 GW Pipeline And 61 New Facilities Unlock Strategic Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth Excel database covering Africa's colocation data center market, including 142 operational facilities and 61 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on existing white-floor space, planned white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026, capacity additions expected between 2026-2031, rack configurations, and retail and wholesale colocation pricing.
Geographic coverage includes Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda. This extensive market coverage enables investors, operators, developers, infrastructure providers, and advisory firms to evaluate data center capacity, development pipelines, colocation pricing, and investment opportunities across key African markets.
Key Africa Data Center Market Highlights
- South Africa leads Africa's operational data center market, accounting for approximately 64% of existing IT capacity and nearly 62% of operational facilities. Egypt is developing into a significant data center growth market, with 476 MW of upcoming IT capacity. This planned capacity is nearly 28 times greater than the country's current operational capacity. Africa's development pipeline includes 61 upcoming data centers that are expected to add approximately 2.46 GW of IT capacity. The planned capacity is more than 4.4 times the existing operational base. Teraco is Africa's largest operational data center provider by IT capacity, followed by Africa Data Centres and Open Access Data Centres.
Colocation Pricing and Capacity Coverage
The database includes retail colocation pricing for quarter rack (1/4), half rack cabinets (1/2), and full rack cabinets, including 42U, 45U, and 47U configurations. It also provides wholesale colocation pricing per kW, supporting comparisons across operators, facilities, cities, and countries. Capacity data covers operational IT load in 2026 and future additions planned from 2026-2031.
Existing Data Center Analysis
For the 142 existing data centers, the report provides detailed facility-level information designed to support competitive benchmarking, market entry planning, site assessment, and portfolio analysis. Data points include:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, such as Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1 Core & shell area and white-floor area Core & shell power capacity and IT load capacity Rack capacity Year of operations Design standards from Tier I - IV Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Pipeline
Analysis of the 61 upcoming data centers provides visibility into announced, planned, under-construction, and newly opened projects. The database tracks the following information for each development:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Planned white-floor area Planned IT load capacity Total investment in $ million Electrical infrastructure investment in $ million Mechanical infrastructure investment in $ million General construction services investment in $ million Announcement year Project status, including opened, under construction, announced, and planned Active or expected opening year
Target Audience
The report is designed for organizations assessing Africa data center investment, construction, infrastructure, and colocation opportunities, including:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
By consolidating operational capacity, development pipelines, facility specifications, investment data, and colocation pricing in a structured Excel database, the report supports strategic planning and informed decision-making across Africa's rapidly expanding data center market.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 21 Century technologies 3MDC (Medasys) Africa Data Centres Africa50 & Raya Data Center Airtel Africa (Nxtra) Business Connexion Cassava Technologies CipherWave CityNet Telecom Cloud Exchange (DimensionData) Cloudoon CWG PLC Cybastion Digital Parks Africa Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion) ECC Solutions EgyptNetwork Equinix Etisalat Excelsimo Networks Fringe Infrastructure G42 + Microsoft GPX Global Systems Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers Helios Investment Partners Internet Initiative Japan Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT) inwi Iozera ipNX IXAfrica Kasi Cloud Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group Maroc Telecom MTN N+One Datacenters Naver Cloud NEOIX NTT & Dimesnsion Data Oman Data Park & Intro Technology Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Orange Business PAIX Paratus Rack Centre Raxio Group Raya Data Center Safaricom ST Digital Telecom Egypt Telekom Kenya Teraco (Digital Realty) The Cavaleros Group UniCloud Africa & BDIC Vantage Data Centers Vodacom Business Wingu Group Xneelo.
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