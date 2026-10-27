GCC Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 Saudi Arabia Leads 67% Of The Regional Pipeline
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the GCC data center market, including detailed intelligence on 112 existing facilities and 78 upcoming developments. The analysis spans Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, offering actionable insights into colocation capacity, facility specifications, investment activity and pricing across the region.
The database evaluates existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions between 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing.
GCC Data Center Market Highlights
- The GCC currently hosts around 112 operational data centers, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia maintaining the strongest market presence. Saudi Arabia and the UAE account for more than 85% of operational IT capacity across the GCC data center market. The UAE leads the region's current data center landscape with more than 400 MW of capacity and over 45% of total operational IT power. Major operators include Khazna Data Centers, Equinix and Gulf Data Hub. Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub collectively represent more than 50% of total IT power capacity across the six GCC countries. Saudi Arabia is positioned as the region's principal growth market, with 3.81 GW of upcoming IT capacity. This represents approximately 67% of the total GCC development pipeline.
Existing Data Center Coverage
For each operational facility, the report provides a detailed market snapshot designed to support competitive benchmarking, site analysis and data center investment planning. Facility-level data points include:
- Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities such as Hamala Data Center and Riyadh Data Center Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline
The report tracks announced, planned, under-construction and newly opened projects throughout the GCC. Its investment-focused coverage enables users to assess market expansion, anticipated commissioning schedules and infrastructure spending. Data points for upcoming facilities include:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Strategic Value for GCC Data Center Stakeholders
With rapid cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, digital transformation initiatives and government-backed infrastructure programs accelerating demand, the GCC data center market is entering a significant capacity expansion cycle. The report supports market entry assessments, competitor analysis, investment decisions, capacity planning, pricing comparisons and identification of construction and infrastructure opportunities.
The database is designed for data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new market entrants, consultants, advisory firms, corporations and government agencies. Its facility-level coverage allows stakeholders to evaluate operational capacity, development pipelines, operator positioning and capital investment requirements across individual GCC markets.
By combining colocation pricing, IT capacity, white-floor space, project timelines and infrastructure investment data in a structured Excel format, the report offers a practical resource for organizations seeking reliable intelligence on the GCC data center market and its growth prospects through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Agility Logistics Park AirTrunk Alfnar Project Batelco Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) CloudAcropolis DAMAC Digital Datacenter Vaults Datamount DataVolt Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia) Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. Du Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) eHosting DataFort Equinix Etisalat Ezditek Gulf Data Hub Humain Injazat (Core42) Khazna Data Centers Mannai Meeza Mobily Morohub Neutel Communications NourNet Oman Data Park Ooredoo Oxagon (DataVolt) PacificControls Pure Data Centres Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems) Saudi Fransi Capital Saudi Telecom Company (center3) solution by stc (Qualitynet) Syntys (Previously Quantum Switch) TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC) VivoPower International PLC xAI XDS Data Center Zain Zajil Telecom ZEUUS
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