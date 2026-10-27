GCC Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 Saudi Arabia Leads 67% Of The Regional Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominate GCC data center capacity, while Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub lead the operator landscape

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the GCC data center market, including detailed intelligence on 112 existing facilities and 78 upcoming developments. The analysis spans Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, offering actionable insights into colocation capacity, facility specifications, investment activity and pricing across the region.

The database evaluates existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions between 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing.

GCC Data Center Market Highlights



The GCC currently hosts around 112 operational data centers, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia maintaining the strongest market presence.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE account for more than 85% of operational IT capacity across the GCC data center market.

The UAE leads the region's current data center landscape with more than 400 MW of capacity and over 45% of total operational IT power. Major operators include Khazna Data Centers, Equinix and Gulf Data Hub.

Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub collectively represent more than 50% of total IT power capacity across the six GCC countries. Saudi Arabia is positioned as the region's principal growth market, with 3.81 GW of upcoming IT capacity. This represents approximately 67% of the total GCC development pipeline.

Existing Data Center Coverage

For each operational facility, the report provides a detailed market snapshot designed to support competitive benchmarking, site analysis and data center investment planning. Facility-level data points include:



Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including facilities such as Hamala Data Center and Riyadh Data Center

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline

The report tracks announced, planned, under-construction and newly opened projects throughout the GCC. Its investment-focused coverage enables users to assess market expansion, anticipated commissioning schedules and infrastructure spending. Data points for upcoming facilities include:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

Strategic Value for GCC Data Center Stakeholders

With rapid cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, digital transformation initiatives and government-backed infrastructure programs accelerating demand, the GCC data center market is entering a significant capacity expansion cycle. The report supports market entry assessments, competitor analysis, investment decisions, capacity planning, pricing comparisons and identification of construction and infrastructure opportunities.

The database is designed for data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new market entrants, consultants, advisory firms, corporations and government agencies. Its facility-level coverage allows stakeholders to evaluate operational capacity, development pipelines, operator positioning and capital investment requirements across individual GCC markets.

By combining colocation pricing, IT capacity, white-floor space, project timelines and infrastructure investment data in a structured Excel format, the report offers a practical resource for organizations seeking reliable intelligence on the GCC data center market and its growth prospects through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Agility Logistics Park

AirTrunk

Alfnar Project

Batelco

Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)

CloudAcropolis

DAMAC Digital

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Humain

Injazat (Core42)

Khazna Data Centers

Mannai

Meeza

Mobily

Morohub

Neutel Communications

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Oxagon (DataVolt)

PacificControls

Pure Data Centres

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Fransi Capital

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

Syntys (Previously Quantum Switch)

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

VivoPower International PLC

xAI

XDS Data Center

Zain

Zajil Telecom ZEUUS

For more information about this report visit

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