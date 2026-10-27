MENA Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities Database, 2026-2031 136 New Facilities To Add 8.9 GW As Saudi Arabia Leads Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia leads MENA data center growth, while large-scale projects and colocation expansion create opportunities across regional infrastructure

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the MENA data center market, including operational facilities, upcoming developments, capacity expansion, colocation pricing, infrastructure investment, and operator activity across the region.

The analysis covers 345 data center facilities across Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE. It includes detailed intelligence on 209 existing data centers and 136 upcoming projects, enabling stakeholders to evaluate current market capacity and the development pipeline through 2031.

Facility-level data includes existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026, planned capacity additions from 2026-2031, rack capacity, design standards, redundancy configurations, project status, investment estimates, and expected opening dates. The report also provides retail and wholesale colocation pricing data, including Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation per kW pricing.

MENA Data Center Market Highlights



The MENA data center market currently includes 209 operational facilities, with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt among the leading markets.

The regional development pipeline comprises 136 new facilities expected to add approximately 8.9 GW of IT capacity, representing more than six times the current operational base.

Saudi Arabia leads regional growth with 3.81 GW of upcoming IT capacity, exceeding its existing operational capacity by more than 11 times.

Israel has approximately 1.14 GW of upcoming IT capacity, reinforcing its position as another major destination for large-scale data center development.

Khazna Data Centers is the leading regional operator, accounting for approximately 13% of total white-floor area and more than 18% of total IT load capacity among MENA operators. Pipeline activity is increasingly focused on high-capacity campuses and large-scale developments, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report profiles 209 existing data centers and provides the information required to assess operational footprints, facility specifications, and competitive positioning. Data points include:



Market snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The database examines 136 upcoming data center projects, supporting analysis of market entry opportunities, capital expenditure, construction activity, and future capacity. Coverage includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

Business Applications and Target Audience

The report supports competitive benchmarking, investment planning, location assessment, capacity forecasting, pricing analysis, and opportunity identification within the MENA data center market. Its structured Excel format allows users to compare facilities, operators, countries, project pipelines, and infrastructure spending efficiently.



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

By combining operational data, development pipeline intelligence, colocation pricing, and investment metrics, the report offers a detailed view of the MENA data center industry and its expansion outlook through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3MDC (Medasys)

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Africa50 & Raya Data Center

Agility Logistics Park

AirTrunk

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar Project

Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)

Batelco

Bezeq International

Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Center

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

DAMAC Digital

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

DataVolt

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Ezditek

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Helios Investment Partners

Hqserv

Humain

Infinity

Injazat (Core42)

inwi

Iozera

Isttelkom

Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)

Keystone

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Koc Sistem

KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB)

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

MedOne

Meeza

Mega Data Centers

Mega DC

Mobily

Morohub

N+One Datacenters

Naver Cloud

NED

NEOIX

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

Oman Data Park & Intro Technology

Ooredoo

Orange Business

Oxagon (DataVolt)

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Radore Hosting

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

stc Group & Center3

Syntys (Previously Quantum Switch)

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Umniah

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

VivoPower International PLC

Vodafone

xAI

XDS Data Center

Zain

Zajil Telecom ZEUUS

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