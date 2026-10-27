MENA Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities Database, 2026-2031 136 New Facilities To Add 8.9 GW As Saudi Arabia Leads Expansion
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the MENA data center market, including operational facilities, upcoming developments, capacity expansion, colocation pricing, infrastructure investment, and operator activity across the region.
The analysis covers 345 data center facilities across Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE. It includes detailed intelligence on 209 existing data centers and 136 upcoming projects, enabling stakeholders to evaluate current market capacity and the development pipeline through 2031.
Facility-level data includes existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026, planned capacity additions from 2026-2031, rack capacity, design standards, redundancy configurations, project status, investment estimates, and expected opening dates. The report also provides retail and wholesale colocation pricing data, including Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation per kW pricing.
MENA Data Center Market Highlights
- The MENA data center market currently includes 209 operational facilities, with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt among the leading markets. The regional development pipeline comprises 136 new facilities expected to add approximately 8.9 GW of IT capacity, representing more than six times the current operational base. Saudi Arabia leads regional growth with 3.81 GW of upcoming IT capacity, exceeding its existing operational capacity by more than 11 times. Israel has approximately 1.14 GW of upcoming IT capacity, reinforcing its position as another major destination for large-scale data center development. Khazna Data Centers is the leading regional operator, accounting for approximately 13% of total white-floor area and more than 18% of total IT load capacity among MENA operators. Pipeline activity is increasingly focused on high-capacity campuses and large-scale developments, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The report profiles 209 existing data centers and provides the information required to assess operational footprints, facility specifications, and competitive positioning. Data points include:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Coverage
The database examines 136 upcoming data center projects, supporting analysis of market entry opportunities, capital expenditure, construction activity, and future capacity. Coverage includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Business Applications and Target Audience
The report supports competitive benchmarking, investment planning, location assessment, capacity forecasting, pricing analysis, and opportunity identification within the MENA data center market. Its structured Excel format allows users to compare facilities, operators, countries, project pipelines, and infrastructure spending efficiently.
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
By combining operational data, development pipeline intelligence, colocation pricing, and investment metrics, the report offers a detailed view of the MENA data center industry and its expansion outlook through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3MDC (Medasys) 3samnet Adgar Investments & Development Africa Data Centres Africa50 & Raya Data Center Agility Logistics Park AirTrunk Alastyr Telecommunication Alfnar Project Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.) Batelco Bezeq International Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Borsa Istanbul Bynet Data Communications CityNet Telecom Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting) CloudAcropolis Comnet Data Center Compass Data Center Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park DAMAC Digital Datacenter Vaults Datamount Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti DataVolt Datema Bilisim Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia) Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. DGN Teknoloji Du Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) ECC Solutions EdgeConneX (Global Data Center) EgyptNetwork eHosting DataFort Equinix Etisalat Ezditek GarantiServer Global Technical Realty GPX Global Systems Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers Helios Investment Partners Hqserv Humain Infinity Injazat (Core42) inwi Iozera Isttelkom Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC) Keystone Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group Koc Sistem KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB) Mannai Marka Maroc Telecom MedOne Meeza Mega Data Centers Mega DC Mobily Morohub N+One Datacenters Naver Cloud NED NEOIX Netdirekt Netinternet Neutel Communications NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub) NourNet Oman Data Park & Intro Technology Ooredoo Orange Business Oxagon (DataVolt) PacificControls PenDC PlusLayer Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Radore Hosting Raya Data Center SadeceHosting (Sh) Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems) Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS Saudi Telecom Company (center3) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. SDS Data Center Serverfarm Serverz Data Center solution by stc (Qualitynet) stc Group & Center3 Syntys (Previously Quantum Switch) Techtonic Telecom Egypt Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC) Turk Telekom Turkcell Umniah VeriTeknik Vital Technology VivoPower International PLC Vodafone xAI XDS Data Center Zain Zajil Telecom ZEUUS
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