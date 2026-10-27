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MENA Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities Database, 2026-2031 136 New Facilities To Add 8.9 GW As Saudi Arabia Leads Expansion


Date: 2026-10-27 11:46:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia leads MENA data center growth, while large-scale projects and colocation expansion create opportunities across regional infrastructure

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the MENA data center market, including operational facilities, upcoming developments, capacity expansion, colocation pricing, infrastructure investment, and operator activity across the region.

The analysis covers 345 data center facilities across Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE. It includes detailed intelligence on 209 existing data centers and 136 upcoming projects, enabling stakeholders to evaluate current market capacity and the development pipeline through 2031.

Facility-level data includes existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026, planned capacity additions from 2026-2031, rack capacity, design standards, redundancy configurations, project status, investment estimates, and expected opening dates. The report also provides retail and wholesale colocation pricing data, including Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation per kW pricing.

MENA Data Center Market Highlights

  • The MENA data center market currently includes 209 operational facilities, with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt among the leading markets.
  • The regional development pipeline comprises 136 new facilities expected to add approximately 8.9 GW of IT capacity, representing more than six times the current operational base.
  • Saudi Arabia leads regional growth with 3.81 GW of upcoming IT capacity, exceeding its existing operational capacity by more than 11 times.
  • Israel has approximately 1.14 GW of upcoming IT capacity, reinforcing its position as another major destination for large-scale data center development.
  • Khazna Data Centers is the leading regional operator, accounting for approximately 13% of total white-floor area and more than 18% of total IT load capacity among MENA operators.
  • Pipeline activity is increasingly focused on high-capacity campuses and large-scale developments, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report profiles 209 existing data centers and provides the information required to assess operational footprints, facility specifications, and competitive positioning. Data points include:

  • Market snapshot
  • Location by region, country, and city
  • Facility address
  • Operator or owner name
  • Data center name
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack capacity
  • Year of operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The database examines 136 upcoming data center projects, supporting analysis of market entry opportunities, capital expenditure, construction activity, and future capacity. Coverage includes:

  • Investment snapshot
  • Location by region, country, and city
  • Investor name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or expected year of opening

Business Applications and Target Audience

The report supports competitive benchmarking, investment planning, location assessment, capacity forecasting, pricing analysis, and opportunity identification within the MENA data center market. Its structured Excel format allows users to compare facilities, operators, countries, project pipelines, and infrastructure spending efficiently.

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

By combining operational data, development pipeline intelligence, colocation pricing, and investment metrics, the report offers a detailed view of the MENA data center industry and its expansion outlook through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

  • ABOUT THE DATABASE
  • SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS
  • DEFINITIONS
  • SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY
  • EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE
  • UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY
  • EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)
  • COLOCATION PRICING
  • EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

    A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

    • 3MDC (Medasys)
    • 3samnet
    • Adgar Investments & Development
    • Africa Data Centres
    • Africa50 & Raya Data Center
    • Agility Logistics Park
    • AirTrunk
    • Alastyr Telecommunication
    • Alfnar Project
    • Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)
    • Batelco
    • Bezeq International
    • Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)
    • Borsa Istanbul
    • Bynet Data Communications
    • CityNet Telecom
    • Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)
    • CloudAcropolis
    • Comnet Data Center
    • Compass Data Center
    • Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
    • DAMAC Digital
    • Datacenter Vaults
    • Datamount
    • Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
    • DataVolt
    • Datema Bilisim
    • Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)
    • Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
    • DGN Teknoloji
    • Du
    • Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
    • ECC Solutions
    • EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)
    • EgyptNetwork
    • eHosting DataFort
    • Equinix
    • Etisalat
    • Ezditek
    • GarantiServer
    • Global Technical Realty
    • GPX Global Systems
    • Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers
    • Helios Investment Partners
    • Hqserv
    • Humain
    • Infinity
    • Injazat (Core42)
    • inwi
    • Iozera
    • Isttelkom
    • Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)
    • Keystone
    • Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group
    • Koc Sistem
    • KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB)
    • Mannai
    • Marka
    • Maroc Telecom
    • MedOne
    • Meeza
    • Mega Data Centers
    • Mega DC
    • Mobily
    • Morohub
    • N+One Datacenters
    • Naver Cloud
    • NED
    • NEOIX
    • Netdirekt
    • Netinternet
    • Neutel Communications
    • NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
    • Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
    • NourNet
    • Oman Data Park & Intro Technology
    • Ooredoo
    • Orange Business
    • Oxagon (DataVolt)
    • PacificControls
    • PenDC
    • PlusLayer
    • Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
    • Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
    • Radore Hosting
    • Raya Data Center
    • SadeceHosting (Sh)
    • Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
    • Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS
    • Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
    • SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
    • SDS Data Center
    • Serverfarm
    • Serverz Data Center
    • solution by stc (Qualitynet)
    • stc Group & Center3
    • Syntys (Previously Quantum Switch)
    • Techtonic
    • Telecom Egypt
    • Telecom Italia Sparkle
    • Telehouse
    • TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)
    • Turk Telekom
    • Turkcell
    • Umniah
    • VeriTeknik
    • Vital Technology
    • VivoPower International PLC
    • Vodafone
    • xAI
    • XDS Data Center
    • Zain
    • Zajil Telecom
    • ZEUUS

    For more information about this report visit

    About ResearchAndMarkets.com
    ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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