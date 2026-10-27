Global Space Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 Lithium-Ion And LEO Growth Fuel An 8.0% CAGR And US$590 Million Opportunity By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Space Battery Market - 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global space battery market is valued at US$0.40B in 2025, increasing from an estimated US$0.29B in 2021 at a historical compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.2%. According to the report, the market is forecast to reach US$0.59B by 2030, representing an 8.0% CAGR from 2026 to 2030. Demand includes space-qualified battery cells, packs and modules, as well as battery management electronics used across satellites, spacecraft, launch vehicles, probes, landers and rovers.

North America accounts for approximately 42% of global space battery demand in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Growth is supported by major U.S. civil, defense and commercial constellation programs. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with an estimated CAGR of 9.6%, led by China's state-backed and commercial satellite constellations and India's expanding launch and satellite programs.

Lithium-ion technology represents approximately 58% of the market and is projected to record the strongest growth among established battery chemistries, at about 10.4% CAGR. It has largely displaced nickel-hydrogen and nickel-cadmium batteries in new satellite platforms due to continuing improvements in specific energy, reliability and system integration. Solid-state batteries and other emerging technologies are expanding from a small base, although adoption remains concentrated in development and demonstration programs.

Rechargeable batteries account for approximately 76% of market value, reflecting their critical role in spacecraft energy storage and repeated charge-discharge cycles. Primary batteries represent the remaining 24% and continue to support applications in launch vehicles, probes and landers where mission profiles require dependable, high-performance power.

Communication satellites are the largest platform segment, accounting for approximately 28% of demand. Eclipse and bus energy storage is the leading application at about 44%, making lithium-ion batteries for satellite eclipse storage the market's largest chemistry-application category. Lunar landers and rovers are the fastest-growing platform segment, with an estimated CAGR of 13.6%, while surface-exploration power is the fastest-growing application at approximately 13.8%.

Satellite and spacecraft manufacturers represent the largest procuring end-user group, accounting for around 38% of demand. Commercial exploration companies are expected to post the fastest end-user growth at approximately 13.0% CAGR as private investment expands across lunar missions, deep-space programs and surface operations.

Key growth drivers include low-Earth-orbit constellation deployment, rising investment in Earth observation, navigation and defense systems, expanding lunar and deep-space exploration, higher payload power requirements and longer mission lives. Technology trends include higher-specific-energy lithium-ion cells, modular packs based on small-format cells, CubeSat-scale batteries, more advanced state-of-health telemetry, improved thermal-runaway propagation mitigation and greater supply-chain localization.

Market expansion remains constrained by stringent qualification requirements, long design-in cycles, a limited base of qualified suppliers, raw-material price volatility and potential program delays. These factors create high barriers to entry and reinforce the importance of proven flight heritage, manufacturing consistency and long-term customer relationships.

Competition is concentrated among qualified specialists including Saft, EaglePicher Technologies, GS Yuasa and EnerSys (ABSL), alongside small-satellite power suppliers and vertically integrated aerospace primes and operators. The report anticipates sustained high-single-digit growth through 2030 as space-qualified energy storage remains mission-critical across every spacecraft class and global space activity continues to accelerate.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Space Battery Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Space Battery Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Space Battery Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Battery Chemistry

3.3 By Battery Type

3.4 By Spacecraft / Platform

3.5 By Application / Mission

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Battery Technology, Application and Mission Insights

5.1 Space Battery Technology Landscape

5.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries for Space Applications

5.3 Primary Batteries and Specialized Chemistries

5.4 Battery Pack Design, Thermal Management and Safety

5.5 Battery Qualification and Space Environment

5.6 Batteries Across Spacecraft and Mission Types

5.7 Battery Management, Monitoring and System Integration

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Saft

7.2 EaglePicher Technologies

7.3 GS Yuasa

7.4 EnerSys (ABSL)

7.5 AAC Clyde Space

7.6 GomSpace

7.7 KULR Technology Group

7.8 Airbus Defence and Space

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [15]



List of Figures [30]

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