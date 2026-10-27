Global Data Center Chillers Market Report, 2026 Edition: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 AI And Liquid Cooling Demand Drives 8.6% CAGR And A US$4.84B Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Data Center Chillers Market - 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global data center chillers market is valued at US$3.20B in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$4.84B by 2030, representing an 8.6% CAGR during 2026-2030. This follows expansion from an estimated US$2.30B in 2021 at a historical CAGR of approximately 8.6%. Growth has been supported by hyperscale cloud build-outs, colocation capacity expansion, and increasing investment in AI and GPU-intensive data centers requiring large, efficient, and highly reliable chilled-water plants.

North America accounts for approximately 39% of global data center chiller revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market. The United States remains the region's primary growth engine due to sustained investment in hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and AI infrastructure. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 10.9%. China contributes significant market scale, while India is projected to record a 15.5% national growth rate, the highest among the major countries covered in the report.

Water-cooled chillers lead the market by chiller type, representing 46% of revenue. Free-cooling and economizer-assisted chillers are expected to achieve the fastest growth at approximately 12.6% CAGR as data center operators prioritize energy efficiency and lower operating costs. By compressor technology, oil-lubricated centrifugal machines hold the largest share at 32%, while magnetic-bearing / oil-free centrifugal technology is forecast to expand at approximately 14.2% CAGR.

Large chiller plants rated at 1,000-3,500 kW account for 38% of the market and form the largest capacity segment. High-capacity hyperscale systems above 3,500 kW are projected to grow at the fastest rate as operators develop larger facilities with greater computing density. Chilled-water systems with water-cooled heat rejection represent 40% of cooling configurations. Liquid-cooling-integrated architectures are the fastest-growing configuration, with an estimated CAGR of 16.5%, reflecting greater deployment of high-density AI and high-performance computing equipment.

Hyperscale facilities are the largest end-user segment, accounting for 38% of the data center chillers market. Edge and other facilities are forecast to expand at approximately 11.4% CAGR from a smaller base. Across all facility types, market demand is being driven by rising IT power density, AI workloads, high-performance computing, power usage effectiveness targets, and continued global investment in digital infrastructure.

Key data center cooling trends include magnetic-bearing and variable-speed compressors, higher chilled-water temperatures that increase free-cooling hours, modular and packaged chiller plants, and warm-water integration with liquid cooling. AI-assisted plant optimization connected to DCIM and BMS platforms is also gaining importance as operators seek improved efficiency, reliability, monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

Market expansion faces several challenges, including high capital costs, complex plant design and commissioning requirements, water-use scrutiny, refrigerant regulation, skilled-labor shortages, lead-time pressure, and limited power availability in several countries. Suppliers must balance efficiency, regulatory compliance, deployment speed, and lifecycle performance while supporting increasingly complex cooling environments.

The competitive landscape includes diversified HVAC companies Johnson Controls, Trane Technologies, Carrier Global, and Daikin Industries, alongside data center infrastructure specialists Vertiv and Schneider Electric. Cooling specialists Mitsubishi Electric (Climaveneta, RC) and STULZ also maintain important market positions. Competition centers on energy efficiency, manufacturing and delivery capacity, service coverage, system reliability, and chip-to-chiller integration.

Entering 2026, the global data center chillers market remains a structurally growing, mission-critical category. AI-driven computing density, sustainability mandates, hyperscale development, and continuous capacity expansion are expected to sustain demand for advanced data center cooling systems through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Data Center Chillers Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology



2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Data Center Chillers Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Data Center Chillers Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints



3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Chiller Type

3.3 By Compressor / Cooling Technology

3.4 By Cooling Capacity

3.5 By Cooling Configuration

3.6 By Data Center Type



4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison



5. Technology, Cooling Architecture and Application Insights

5.1 Data Center Chiller Technology Landscape

5.2 Chiller Performance, Compressor Technology and Precision Cooling

5.3 Advanced Controls, Thermal Analytics and Intelligent Cooling

5.4 Free Cooling, Hybrid Cooling and Heat-Rejection Architecture

5.5 Data Center Chillers for Hyperscale and High-Density Compute

5.6 Data Center Chillers for Colocation and Enterprise Facilities

5.7 AI, Automation and Digital Cooling Management

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.2 Trane Technologies

7.3 Carrier Global

7.4 Daikin Industries

7.5 Vertiv

7.6 Schneider Electric

7.7 Mitsubishi Electric

7.8 STULZ



8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook



List of Tables [17]



List of Figures [26]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900