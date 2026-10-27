Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial Systems Global Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI Autonomy, Hybrid VTOL, And Defense Modernization Drive 5.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The global fixed-wing unmanned aerial system market reached USD 4.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.3% from 2026-2035. According to the report, the market is expected to achieve USD 6.53 Billion by 2035, supported by rising global defence expenditure, increasing procurement of long-endurance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, and the rapid expansion of loitering munition programmes across NATO and allied countries.

Commercial demand is also strengthening as fixed-wing unmanned aerial systems gain traction in precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, pipeline monitoring, land surveying and disaster response. Continued progress in hybrid VTOL technology, AI-enabled autonomous navigation, lightweight composite materials and hybrid-electric propulsion is improving endurance, operational flexibility and payload performance. These advances are creating new opportunities for platform manufacturers, sensor providers, software developers and defence technology companies.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 4.23 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 6.53 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 5.3%

Leading regional market: North America Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Regional Market Outlook

North America accounted for more than 40% of global revenue in 2025 and is forecast to retain its leading position throughout 2026-2035. Regional growth is being driven by major US Department of Defense procurement programmes, active Collaborative Combat Aircraft initiatives and established foreign military sales frameworks. Investment in advanced surveillance, autonomous combat systems and long-range strike capabilities is expected to sustain demand across the United States and allied markets.

Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing regional market. Expanding defence budgets, border security requirements, maritime surveillance priorities and domestic unmanned aircraft development programmes are accelerating adoption. Countries across the region are investing in persistent airborne monitoring and autonomous mission capabilities to address evolving security conditions and large operational territories.

Segment Insights

By UAV Class, the Class III (Above 600 Kg) segment is projected to record steady growth during the forecast period. Military investment in MALE and HALE platforms continues to support persistent ISR, border surveillance, maritime patrol and long-range strike missions. Their endurance and payload capacity make these systems strategically important for defence forces seeking continuous coverage across extensive operational areas.

By Application, the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to generate the largest revenue share through 2035. Heightened geopolitical tensions, demand for persistent airborne surveillance and the integration of multi-spectral and AI-powered sensor payloads are reinforcing the role of fixed-wing UAS platforms in modern defence operations.

Loitering munitions represent a particularly dynamic growth area. Procurement activity among the US military and allied forces has increased as defence organisations prioritise rapidly deployable precision-strike systems. In August 2024, AeroVironment's Switchblade 600 secured a USD 990 million IDIQ contract with the US Army, illustrating the scale of investment entering this segment.

Commercial Adoption and Technology Development

Beyond defence, evolving regulations for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations are supporting broader commercial deployment. Fixed-wing platforms are increasingly used to survey agricultural land, inspect pipelines and transport infrastructure, map remote areas and assess disaster zones. Their range, endurance and payload efficiency support data collection across large geographic areas while reducing operational time and resource requirements.

AI-powered autonomy is expected to remain a major market catalyst through 2035. Advanced navigation, mission planning, sensor processing and automated decision-support capabilities are increasing platform effectiveness in complex environments. At the same time, lightweight materials and hybrid-electric propulsion are contributing to longer flight duration, reduced signatures and improved operating efficiency.

The report indicates that sustained defence modernisation, commercial BVLOS expansion and continued innovation in autonomous systems will shape the market's growth trajectory. Companies positioned across airframe manufacturing, propulsion, payload integration, communications and mission software are expected to benefit as military and commercial operators increase investment in next-generation fixed-wing unmanned aerial systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System Market by UAV Class



Historical Trends (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends (2026-2033)

UAV Classes



Class I (Below 150 Kg)



Class II (150-600 Kg)



Class III (Above 600 Kg) Others

Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System Market by Platform Type



Historical Trends (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends (2026-2033)

Platform Types



Conventional Takeoff and Landing (CTOL)



Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL)



Hybrid VTOL Others

Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System Market by Application



Historical Trends (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends (2026-2033)

Applications



Combat



Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance



Delivery



Loitering Munition Others

Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System Market by Region



Historical Trends (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends (2026-2033)

North America Market Analysis



United States of America

Canada

Europe Market Analysis



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific Market Analysis



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America Market Analysis



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa Market Analysis



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Companies Profiled



DJI Innovations (China)



Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)



Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)



AeroVironment Inc. (USA)



Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)



Parrot SA (France)



Textron Systems (USA)



Quantum Systems GmbH (Germany) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

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