Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 E-Commerce And 6.80% Air Fryer Growth Create New Revenue Opportunities
Saudi Arabia's small home appliances market is expanding faster than the wider home appliances sector, supported by changing consumer lifestyles, rising household spending and demand for convenient, technology-enabled products. According to the report, Saudi Arabia's total home appliances market is valued at USD 7.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% from 2026-2035. Small appliances are expected to achieve a growth premium of approximately 1.5-2.0% above the total market CAGR.
Air fryers, coffee machines, blenders, food processors, hair dryers, epilators, shavers, robotic vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners are attracting increased consumer interest. Air fryers are the fastest-growing product category, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 6.80%. Growth is being driven by health-conscious meal preparation, demand for oil-reduced cooking, competitive pricing and social media content produced by Saudi food and lifestyle creators.
Key Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market Trends
- Online retail accelerates appliance sales: E-commerce is the fastest-growing distribution channel for small home appliances in Saudi Arabia. Amazon.sa, Noon and Jarir Online provide broad product selections, competitive pricing and convenient home delivery. The country's e-commerce market is projected to reach USD 20 Billion in 2025, growing at approximately 20% CAGR, creating significant opportunities for appliance brands and retailers. Air fryers lead product growth: Health and wellness trends, national dietary guidance and strong engagement with cooking content on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are increasing demand. Products from brands such as Midea, priced at approximately SAR 279-439, are also making the category accessible to a wider range of consumers. Mid-Range products dominate revenue: Appliances priced between SAR 300-800 account for the largest revenue share. However, the Budget segment is growing fastest as South Korean, Chinese and European brands compete through hypermarkets, multi-brand electronics retailers and online flash sales. Smart cleaning appliances gain traction: Robotic vacuum cleaners and connected cleaning products are emerging as a high-growth category. Platforms such as Samsung's JetBot AI+ and LG's CordZero A9 ThinQ appeal to young, tech-savvy homeowners and residents of smart home-ready developments. Personal care demand rises: Hair care, skincare and grooming appliances are benefiting from Saudi Arabia's expanding beauty and wellness economy, increased social activity and the development of wellness tourism under Vision 2030.
Recent market activity highlights the strength of this growth outlook. Samsung launched the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra in March 2025, while LG expanded its Saudi retail presence with a flagship location in Khobar in January 2025. Energy efficiency enforcement introduced by SASO in April 2025 is also expected to encourage consumers to replace legacy appliances with newer, more efficient models.
Demographic and economic changes are further supporting Saudi Arabia small home appliances market growth. The country's median age is approximately 30 years, creating a large base of digitally engaged consumers receptive to innovative products. Female workforce participation reached 33% in 2024, contributing to the expansion of dual-income households and stronger demand for time-saving kitchen and cleaning appliances.
Saudi homeownership reached 65.4% in 2024, reinforcing an "invest in your home" mindset and increasing expenditure on premium household products. International brands are responding by strengthening local distribution. The Stanley Black & Decker-Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker partnership, announced in December 2024, demonstrates growing investment in dedicated Saudi sales and distribution networks.
Market Outlook
- Total Saudi home appliances market value in 2025: USD 7.1 Billion Total market CAGR from 2026-2035: 3.25% Small appliance growth premium: approximately 1.5-2.0% above the total market CAGR Fastest-growing product category: air fryers at approximately 6.80% CAGR
The report identifies product innovation, digital retail expansion, energy efficiency requirements and evolving household priorities as the primary forces shaping the market. Competition is expected to intensify as established global manufacturers and value-focused brands expand through eXtra Electronics, Jarir Bookstore, LuLu Hypermarket and leading e-commerce platforms. Companies offering smart functionality, competitive pricing, reliable local distribution and products aligned with health, convenience and personal wellness are positioned to capture the strongest growth opportunities through 2035.
Key Topics Covered
Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2034(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2034)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2034)
Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Product Type
- Kitchen Appliances Personal Care Appliances Cleaning Appliances Food Processors Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Product Type
Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel
- Offline Retail Online Retail Direct Sales Department Stores Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Distribution Channel
Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Price Range
- Budget Mid-Range Premium Luxury Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Price Range
Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Region
- Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Region
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Saudi Arabia Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Electrolux (Sweden) Haier (China) Panasonic (Japan) LG Electronics (South Korea) Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Whirlpool (United States) Godrej Group (India) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) De'Longhi Appliances (Italy) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment