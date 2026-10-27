Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 E-Commerce And 6.80% Air Fryer Growth Create New Revenue Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

Saudi Arabia's small home appliances market is expanding faster than the wider home appliances sector, supported by changing consumer lifestyles, rising household spending and demand for convenient, technology-enabled products. According to the report, Saudi Arabia's total home appliances market is valued at USD 7.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% from 2026-2035. Small appliances are expected to achieve a growth premium of approximately 1.5-2.0% above the total market CAGR.

Air fryers, coffee machines, blenders, food processors, hair dryers, epilators, shavers, robotic vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners are attracting increased consumer interest. Air fryers are the fastest-growing product category, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 6.80%. Growth is being driven by health-conscious meal preparation, demand for oil-reduced cooking, competitive pricing and social media content produced by Saudi food and lifestyle creators.

Key Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market Trends



Online retail accelerates appliance sales: E-commerce is the fastest-growing distribution channel for small home appliances in Saudi Arabia. Amazon.sa, Noon and Jarir Online provide broad product selections, competitive pricing and convenient home delivery. The country's e-commerce market is projected to reach USD 20 Billion in 2025, growing at approximately 20% CAGR, creating significant opportunities for appliance brands and retailers.

Air fryers lead product growth: Health and wellness trends, national dietary guidance and strong engagement with cooking content on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are increasing demand. Products from brands such as Midea, priced at approximately SAR 279-439, are also making the category accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Mid-Range products dominate revenue: Appliances priced between SAR 300-800 account for the largest revenue share. However, the Budget segment is growing fastest as South Korean, Chinese and European brands compete through hypermarkets, multi-brand electronics retailers and online flash sales.

Smart cleaning appliances gain traction: Robotic vacuum cleaners and connected cleaning products are emerging as a high-growth category. Platforms such as Samsung's JetBot AI+ and LG's CordZero A9 ThinQ appeal to young, tech-savvy homeowners and residents of smart home-ready developments. Personal care demand rises: Hair care, skincare and grooming appliances are benefiting from Saudi Arabia's expanding beauty and wellness economy, increased social activity and the development of wellness tourism under Vision 2030.

Recent market activity highlights the strength of this growth outlook. Samsung launched the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra in March 2025, while LG expanded its Saudi retail presence with a flagship location in Khobar in January 2025. Energy efficiency enforcement introduced by SASO in April 2025 is also expected to encourage consumers to replace legacy appliances with newer, more efficient models.

Demographic and economic changes are further supporting Saudi Arabia small home appliances market growth. The country's median age is approximately 30 years, creating a large base of digitally engaged consumers receptive to innovative products. Female workforce participation reached 33% in 2024, contributing to the expansion of dual-income households and stronger demand for time-saving kitchen and cleaning appliances.

Saudi homeownership reached 65.4% in 2024, reinforcing an "invest in your home" mindset and increasing expenditure on premium household products. International brands are responding by strengthening local distribution. The Stanley Black & Decker-Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker partnership, announced in December 2024, demonstrates growing investment in dedicated Saudi sales and distribution networks.

Market Outlook



Total Saudi home appliances market value in 2025: USD 7.1 Billion

Total market CAGR from 2026-2035: 3.25%

Small appliance growth premium: approximately 1.5-2.0% above the total market CAGR Fastest-growing product category: air fryers at approximately 6.80% CAGR

The report identifies product innovation, digital retail expansion, energy efficiency requirements and evolving household priorities as the primary forces shaping the market. Competition is expected to intensify as established global manufacturers and value-focused brands expand through eXtra Electronics, Jarir Bookstore, LuLu Hypermarket and leading e-commerce platforms. Companies offering smart functionality, competitive pricing, reliable local distribution and products aligned with health, convenience and personal wellness are positioned to capture the strongest growth opportunities through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2034(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Middle East and Africa Small Home Appliances Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2034)

Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2034)

Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Product Type



Kitchen Appliances

Personal Care Appliances

Cleaning Appliances

Food Processors

Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Product Type

Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel



Offline Retail

Online Retail

Direct Sales

Department Stores

Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Distribution Channel

Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Price Range



Budget

Mid-Range

Premium

Luxury

Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Price Range

Saudi Arabia Small Home Appliances Market by Region



Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2034) by Region

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Saudi Arabia Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Electrolux (Sweden)



Haier (China)



Panasonic (Japan)



LG Electronics (South Korea)



Samsung Electronics (South Korea)



Whirlpool (United States)



Godrej Group (India)



Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)



De'Longhi Appliances (Italy)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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