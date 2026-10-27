August Jackson Launches Row36

A New Insights Lab Built to Better Understand Audience Behavior.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- August Jackson announced today the launch of Row36, a new insights lab designed to help organizations better understand the people they need to reach and turn that understanding into more effective experiences and communications.

Row36 brings together audience intelligence, behavioral science, cultural fluency, brand research and measurement to uncover not just what audiences say, but what shapes how they think, feel and behave. As a lab, it is built to explore questions, challenge assumptions and test ideas before they become strategies, campaigns or experiences. The insights are then translated into practical strategies, ideas and experiences designed to connect with audiences more meaningfully.

The name Row36 comes from a question a client once posed following a creative presentation:“Will that inspire the people sitting in row 36?”

The question became a litmus test for the agency's work and a reminder that the strongest ideas need to resonate beyond the metaphorical front row. That thinking has shaped August Jackson's work with leading organizations including HPE, Deloitte, AbbVie, and Constellation Brands, and now forms the foundation of Row36, bringing greater rigor to how AJ understands audiences and applies those insights to its work.

“The best creative work doesn't start with what we want to say. It starts with understanding the people we want to reach,” said Jacque Patterson, CEO of August Jackson.“Row36 gives us a more intentional way to understand what people care about, what influences them and what will move them. Then we can turn that understanding into experiences that resonate.”

Row36 will operate as a standalone insight offering but is inherently woven throughout August Jackson's broader creative and production capabilities, helping clients uncover opportunities, challenge assumptions, measure impact and connect.

The lab is led by Ellen Miller Gilcrest, SVP, Group Creative Director at August Jackson, whose experience spans strategy, creative, communications and audience engagement. Gilcrest has helped shape Row36's approach to connecting audience understanding with creative and strategic decision-making.

Row36 will also serve as an ongoing platform for August Jackson's perspective on the changing behaviors, cultural forces and audience expectations shaping how organizations engage people. Through a regular newsletter and annual insights report, Row36 will share emerging trends, research and practical takeaways to help organizations better understand and connect with their audiences. Subscribe to the Row36 Report here.

To learn more about Row36 and its capabilities, visit .

Camryn Ciano

August Jackson

+1 616-283-9264

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August Jackson Launches Row36 News Provided By August Jackson October 27, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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