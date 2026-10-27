Global Care Services Market To Expand At 6.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Care Services Market

Care Services Market analysis

Care Services Market growth

The Business Research Company's Care Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The care services sector is rapidly evolving as demand grows for personalized, professional support to assist the aging population worldwide. Driven by advances in technology and shifting healthcare preferences, this market is set to witness substantial growth and transformation over the coming decade. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and future outlook in this vital industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Care Services Market

The care services market is expected to reach over $691 billion by 2030. It forms a significant portion of the broader Healthcare Technology sector, which is forecasted to touch around $1,458 billion by the same year, with care services constituting close to 47% of that total. When viewed within the even larger Information Technology industry, anticipated to be worth approximately $13,788 billion by 2030, care services will account for nearly 5% of overall market value. This sector is slated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% through 2030.

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Demographic Shifts as a Core Growth Driver

One of the primary factors propelling the care services market is the increasing number of elderly individuals globally. Both developed and emerging economies are experiencing population aging, which leads to a greater need for professional assistance with daily activities, rehabilitation, and ongoing health management. Longer life expectancies and evolving family dynamics have increased reliance on organized care providers who are enhancing personalized programs focused on patient comfort, safety, and quality of life. This demographic trend alone is expected to add roughly 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Advancements in Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Boost Market Expansion

The rising use of digital platforms, connected health devices, and remote monitoring systems is another key influence shaping this market. These technologies enable caregivers and healthcare professionals to monitor patients' health remotely, improve communication, and respond more promptly, thereby reducing the frequency of in-person visits. This is especially beneficial for elderly individuals and those requiring continuous care, effectively broadening access to high-quality services. The adoption of such innovations is projected to contribute about 1.4% yearly growth to the care services market.

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Chronic Diseases and Aging Increase Demand for Integrated Care

The prevalence of chronic health conditions among aging populations drives ongoing needs for comprehensive care. Patients often require continuous monitoring, personal assistance, and professional management to maintain treatment plans and facilitate recovery. In response, providers are developing integrated care models that address complex health requirements while alleviating pressure on traditional healthcare systems. This factor is expected to contribute approximately 1.0% per year to market growth.

The Impact of AI on Care Coordination and Service Efficiency

Artificial intelligence-based care coordination platforms are revolutionizing how care services are delivered. By automating workflows, enhancing patient engagement, and streamlining home and community care management, AI tools improve both access and efficiency. For instance, in May 2026, Integrated Home Care Services acquired Dina Care, an AI-driven care coordination and referral management platform. This acquisition strengthened their in-home care capabilities by leveraging AI-powered automation, digital tools, and integrated networks to deliver personalized support across home health, personal care, and long-term assistance services.

Dominance of Home Care Services Within the Care Market

Among various care service types-such as nursing care, hospice and palliative care, rehabilitation and therapy, and personal companionship-home care services are expected to lead the market in 2030. Representing 32% of the sector, home care is projected to be worth $219 billion. This growth is fueled by preferences for receiving care in familiar, comfortable environments, the appeal of cost-effective alternatives to institutional care, advances in skilled home health professionals, and improvements in remote patient management and service delivery that promote independence and high-quality care.

Additional Segmentation of Care Services Market

The care services industry also divides into segments based on mode of delivery-namely in-person and remote or virtual care-and by duration of service, including short-term and long-term care options. These categories reflect the diverse ways care is provided to meet patient needs across different settings and timeframes.

North America and the USA as Leading Markets for Care Services

In geographical terms, North America is forecast to remain the largest regional market for care services by 2030, with spending reaching $239 billion, up from $180 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. This robust growth is supported by an aging demographic, substantial healthcare expenditure, a strong preference for home- and community-based care, widespread adoption of digital health solutions, and supportive reimbursement policies for long-term and post-acute care. Within this region, the USA will be the top individual country market, expected to reach $217 billion by 2030, growing from $163 billion in 2025 at a 6% CAGR. Factors such as rising chronic disease rates, demand for aging-in-place services, government-supported care programs, expanded caregiver workforce investment, and integrated care models contribute significantly to this growth.

Substantial Value Addition Expected from Key Care Service Segments

The care services market segments projected to bring the most substantial value increases include home care services, nursing care services, hospice and palliative care, rehabilitation and therapy, and personal and companion care services. Collectively, these areas are set to add over $190 billion by 2030. Specifically, home care is expected to grow by $63 billion; nursing care by $33 billion; hospice and palliative care by $25 billion; rehabilitation and therapy by $26 billion; and personal and companion care by $43 billion between 2025 and 2030. The expansion of these segments reflects patient preferences for personalized care, increased demand for professional assistance, adoption of home-based healthcare models, integration of digital care management platforms, and a healthcare industry focus on improving access, quality of life, and efficient service delivery.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape in Care Services

The care services market remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for only 4% of total market revenue in 2025. This low concentration stems from minimal operational and service-entry barriers combined with high demand for personalized care. The growing elderly population, workforce challenges, and the requirement for consistent, quality care continue to shape market dynamics. Leading companies maintain their positions through diverse service offerings, strong caregiver networks, solid regional presence, and ongoing enhancements in home care, assisted living, and specialized support. As demand for professional caregiving, in-home aging assistance, chronic care, and integrated health services rises, innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion are expected to further strengthen their market foothold.

Top Companies and Their Market Shares in 2025

The key players and their market shares in 2025 include:

- Home Instead Inc. with a 2% share

- Korian Group at 1%

- Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd. also at 1%

- Genesis HealthCare Corp. holding 0.4%

- BrightStar Care with 0.4%

- ComForCare Home Care at 0.1%

- NTUC Health Co-Operative Ltd. at 0.01%

- Econ Healthcare Group with 0.003%

- Always Best Care holding 0.001%

- FirstLight Home Care also at 0.001%

Strategies Companies Are Employing to Stay Competitive

To maintain and grow their market presence, leading companies focus on several key strategies:

- Delivering personalized care models that enhance patient-centered service

- Incorporating remote monitoring to boost home care efficiency

- Expanding digital health platforms to improve care coordination

- Utilizing AI-driven tools for better caregiver support and management

Home Instead Inc. as Market Leader

According to The Business Research Company, Home Instead Inc. led global sales in 2025 with a 2% market share. This company provides a comprehensive range of senior care and home assistance services including personal care, companionship, home support, specialized care programs, and aging assistance. Their offerings aim to promote independent living, improve quality of life, ensure reliable access to care, and support elderly and dependent individuals.

Additional Notable Players in the Care Services Market

Other significant companies operating in this space include Korian Group, Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd., Genesis HealthCare Corp., BrightStar Care, ComForCare Home Care, NTUC Health Co-Operative Ltd., Econ Healthcare Group, Always Best Care, FirstLight Home Care, Orange Valley Healthcare, Caring Senior Service, Rosewood Care Group Inc., GoldenCare Group Private Limited, Living Assistance Services Inc., ApnaCare Latin America Private Limited, Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home, United Medicare Centre, Cascade Living Group, Carewell-Service Co., RIEI Co. Ltd., and Epoch Elder Care.

Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users in the Care Services Ecosystem

The supply chain supporting care services includes major raw material providers such as Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, Owens & Minor, Mölnlycke Health Care, Essity, B. Braun, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, 3M Health Care, Smith+Nephew, Coloplast, Hartmann Group, Arjo, Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Hillrom, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products, and Sunrise Medical.

Key wholesalers and distributors encompass AmerisourceBergen, Henry Schein, Patterson Companies, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Bunzl Healthcare, NDC Inc., FFF Enterprises, Alliance Healthcare, PHOENIX Group, Mediq, EBOS Group, Zuellig Pharma, DKSH Healthcare, Uniphar Group, Imperial Logistics, Mawdsleys, Medline Healthcare Distribution, Health Care Logistics, MMS Medical, and ProMed Healthcare.

On the end-user side, major entities include Brookdale Senior Living, Atria Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Five Star Senior Living, Encompass Health, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, LHC Group, Addus HomeCare, Amedisys, Extendicare, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Sonida Senior Living, National HealthCare Corporation, ProMedica Senior Care, Life Care Centers of America, Erickson Senior Living, Acts Retirement-Life Communities, HumanGood, Covenant Living Communities, and Presbyterian Senior Living.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Care Services Market To Expand At 6.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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