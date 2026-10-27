Rachel Hausman Masse Featured In The Wall Street Journal As Boise Partner In The Private Client Network

Rachel Hausman Masse is featured in The Wall Street Journal as Boise's Private Client Network partner, connecting clients with advisors across the country.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rachel Hausman Masse, founder of Haus Team Real Estate at Compass, has been featured in The Wall Street Journal as the Boise partner in The Private Client Network, an invitation-based network of more than 300 top-producing luxury advisors across 80+ premier markets.The network represents more than $7 billion in annual transaction volume and gives Masse's Boise clients access to trusted real estate professionals in markets across the country.What Does The Private Client Network Mean for Rachel Hausman Masse's Clients?For Masse's clients, The Private Client Network extends the relationship beyond Boise.A seller may be leaving Idaho for another state. A relocating buyer may already own property elsewhere. Others may be managing multiple homes, investment properties, or future moves across different markets. Through PCN, Masse can connect those clients with established local advisors while remaining involved as a trusted point of contact.The same network can broaden exposure for Boise listings. Buyers considering Idaho may already be represented by PCN advisors in other major markets, giving Haus Team Real Estate another way to put appropriate properties in front of qualified buyers through professionals who already understand their clients' goals.The Wall Street Journal placement highlights Masse as the network's Boise partner and adds national visibility to a business already built around relocation and high-touch client service.“Real estate rarely stops at one address,” says Masse.“Our clients may sell in Boise and buy somewhere else, move here from across the country, or own property in several markets. The Private Client Network lets us stay connected to that bigger picture and bring in the right local expertise wherever they need it.”What Experience Does Rachel Hausman Masse Bring to the Boise Market?Masse leads Haus Team Real Estate at Compass and has spent 17 years representing buyers and sellers, with approximately 1,800 career transactions and $550 million in sales volume.Her combination of relocation experience, local market knowledge, and high-volume production has helped establish her among the best real estate agents in Boise.Her work is particularly relevant for clients relocating into or out of Idaho, where understanding timing, neighborhood differences, property values, and the logistics of a long-distance move can be just as important as finding the right home.Experience Proof Points:- 17 years of real estate experience- Approximately 1,800 career transactions- $550 million in career sales volume- Founder and leader of Haus Team Real Estate at Compass- Private Client Network partner for Boise- Ranked #3 in Boise in the 2026 RealTrends rankings- Ranked among the Top 10 Small Teams in 2026- Ranked among the Top 35 in Idaho in 2026- Specialized experience with relocation buyers and sellers- 70 client reviewsWhat Do the Boise Market Numbers Say Right Now?The Boise real estate market remains somewhat competitive, with prices rising modestly and homes moving faster than they did a year ago. The median sale price is approximately $541,000, up 2.4% year over year, while 901 homes sold during the latest reporting period, an increase of 5%.Homes are taking a median of about 15 days to sell, compared with 21 days a year ago. Properties are closing for an average of 99.5% of their asking price, and roughly 25.4% sell above list. At the same time, about 35.1% of listings receive a price reduction, showing that buyers remain sensitive to value even when desirable homes move quickly.Migration data also helps explain why a national network matters in Boise. Recent Redfin search data shows Seattle as the largest source of out-of-area homebuyers looking toward Boise, followed by Los Angeles and San Francisco. For Boise residents searching outside the metro, Spokane, Idaho Falls, and Tucson were among the most popular destinations.That movement in both directions closely matches the role The Private Client Network can play for Masse's clients. A relocating buyer coming from another major market may already have an advisor there, while a Boise seller moving elsewhere may need a trusted connection in the destination city.For Haus Team Real Estate clients, the combination of local Boise expertise and national advisor relationships creates continuity on both sides of the move.Who Is Rachel Hausman Masse of Haus Team Real Estate?Rachel Hausman Masse is the founder of Haus Team Real Estate and a real estate agent with Compass, based in Boise.With over 17 years in real estate, she has built her business around relocation, residential representation, property marketing, and long-term client relationships. Her approach emphasizes preparation, communication, and helping clients understand the reasoning behind major decisions.As Boise's Private Client Network partner, Masse can now extend that relationship into markets across the country when a client's next move goes beyond Idaho.Media Contact- Rachel Hausman Masse, Haus Team Real Estate | Compass- Phone: 208-570-1771- Email:...- Website:- Address: 818 Idaho Street, Suite 200, Boise, ID 83702

Rachel Hausman Masse

Rachel Hausman Masse

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Rachel Hausman Masse Featured in The Wall Street Journal as Boise Partner in The Private Client Network News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 27, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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