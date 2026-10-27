Vertoz Introduces AI Connectivity For Advertisers And Publishers

Vertoz introduces MCP Connectors, enabling advertisers and publishers to access platform information through AI assistants including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

New integrations allow advertisers and publishers to access Vertoz Ecosystem through AI assistants, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Vertoz Ltd. (NSEI:VERTOZ)

- Ash Shah

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vertoz (NSE: VERTOZ), an AI-led advertising ecosystem engineered for outcomes, today announced the global launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connectors. The new integrations enable advertisers and publishers to securely access information from Vertoz's advertising technology platforms through compatible AI assistants.

The launch also supports the industry's growing interest in Agentic Advertising, where AI-powered systems are beginning to play a greater role in how advertising information is accessed and used.

As artificial intelligence becomes more widely adopted in business operations, companies are exploring new ways to interact with their technology platforms. While dashboards remain central to advertising management, conversational AI is providing an additional way to retrieve information, review account details, and access platform data.

Vertoz's MCP Connectors address this shift by allowing authorized users to retrieve supported advertising and monetization information through natural-language queries, without relying exclusively on traditional dashboard interfaces.

Connecting Advertising Platforms with AI Assistants

Developed using the open Model Context Protocol standard, the connectors enable compatible AI assistants to access information from Vertoz's advertising platforms.

The integrations support ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity, giving users flexibility in choosing their preferred AI assistant. Access is managed through OAuth-based authentication, with information availability governed by existing account permissions.

The launch includes two platforms within the Vertoz advertising ecosystem:

IngeniousPlex| Advertiser MCP Connector: Enables advertisers to retrieve supported campaign, account, and advertising information through compatible AI assistants. The integration offers another way to access information from Vertoz's performance media buying platform.

-IncrementX | Publisher MCP Connector: Allows publishers to retrieve supported website, advertising inventory, and monetization information through AI assistants. It provides an additional interface for accessing information from Vertoz's publisher representation and monetization platform.

Both connectors work alongside existing platform dashboards, giving users another way to access information relevant to their advertising operations.

Bringing Conversational AI into Advertising Workflows

Businesses are increasingly exploring practical applications of conversational AI beyond content creation and general-purpose assistance. In advertising technology, one such application is enabling users to access platform information through familiar AI interfaces.

This development is also relevant to the emerging field of Agentic Advertising, which explores how AI systems can support and potentially automate different aspects of advertising operations.

Vertoz's MCP Connectors establish a foundation for AI-assisted access to advertising data. At launch, their functionality focuses on authorized information retrieval rather than autonomous campaign execution or media trading.

For advertisers, this provides an additional way to review campaign information and account activity. For publishers, it offers another method of accessing inventory and monetization information.

Commenting on the launch, Ash Shah, Founder & CEO, Vertoz, said:

"AI assistants are becoming another way businesses access and work with information. In advertising, where teams regularly need campaign and monetization data, we see an opportunity to make that information easier to access. Our MCP Connectors introduce an additional interface for advertisers and publishers while retaining existing account permissions. This is an important step in our journey toward an AI-led advertising ecosystem engineered for outcomes."

Global Availability

The Vertoz MCP Connectors are now available globally to eligible users of IngeniousPlex and IncrementX at no additional connector charge. Charges associated with third-party AI services may apply.

Connection instructions, supported integrations, and additional information are available on the dedicated MCP Connector page.

Learn More:

About Vertoz

Vertoz is an AI-led advertising ecosystem engineered for outcomes. We offer integrated omnichannel media execution and transparent outcome delivery across search, social, programmatic, YouTube, conversational messaging, Connected TV, and OEM platforms, powered by innovative rich media ad formats.

Website:

Gaurav Bhagnani

Vertoz

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