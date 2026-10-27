Tucson Appliance Named Presenting Sponsor Of 2026 Downtown Greek Festival

Chris Edwards learns the steps from festival dancers as Tucson's Greek Festival returns bigger, for two full days, November 6 and 7 at Jácome Plaza

- Chris Edwards - Owner of Tucson Appliance and community philanthropist.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tucson Appliance Company is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Downtown Greek Festival, returning Friday, November 6 from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Saturday, November 7 from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM at Jácome Plaza in Downtown Tucson.

Last year's festival sold out, and about 2,000 people were turned away at the gate. This year the Greek Festival runs two full days on a bigger footprint, under the theme "Athens by Day, Mykonos by Night."

To celebrate the partnership, Greek Festival dancers visited the Tucson Appliance showroom. They taught Chris Edwards the steps of a traditional Greek dance and walked him through the history behind their costumes, including the embroidered vests and headpieces worn at village celebrations across Greece.

"Our dancers showed me pretty quickly that I have a lot to learn," said Chris Edwards, owner of Tucson Appliance and community philanthropist. "What stayed with me was the story behind every piece they wear. These costumes carry generations of families and traditions. Tucson Appliance has been part of Tucson homes for more than 30 years, and the Greek Festival is about the same things we care about: family, food and bringing people together. We are proud to present it."

"Chris jumped right in, and that is the spirit of the Greek Festival," said Peter Anadranistakis, co-chair of the Tucson Greek Festival. "In Greece we call it kefi, the joy you feel when you dance with the people around you. Tucson Appliance believed in this festival as we grew it into two full days downtown. Last year we had to turn 2,000 people away. This year, thanks to partners like Tucson Appliance, there is room for everyone at the table."

During the day, families can enjoy Greek food and culture, Yiayia's House, Pappou's Kafenio and the Kids Zone, plus a Friday happy hour for downtown workers starting at 3:00 PM. At night, the plaza turns into Mykonos with live music, dancing, a DJ and the Zeibekiko competition.

Tickets and details

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite at , including general admission, the VIP experience and family 4-packs. Last year sold out, so early purchase is recommended.

Downtown Greek Festival 2026

Friday, November 6, 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Saturday, November 7, 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Jácome Plaza, Downtown Tucson

About Tucson Appliance:

Tucson Appliance Co. has served Southern Arizona for more than 30 years. Founded by Bill Edwards as Priority Appliance, the company took the Tucson Appliance name after his son, Chris Edwards, joined as a partner in 1997. A Tucson native and Sabino High School graduate, Chris leads a locally owned business known for quality appliances, customer service and active support of community organizations across the region.

About the Tucson Greek Festival:

The Tucson Greek Festival began at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in 1976 and has drawn thousands of guests for generations. After a five-year pause, it moved to Downtown Tucson in 2025 and sold out. In 2026 it grows to two full days at Jácome Plaza, celebrating Greek food, music, dance and philoxenia, the Greek tradition of welcoming every guest

Tucson Greek Festival

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Alexia Demitsas

+1 260-466-6374

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Tucson Appliance Named Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Downtown Greek Festival News Provided By Circle Stone Capital October 27, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, World & Regional



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