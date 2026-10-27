Tokisphere Launches Public Voting Platform To Test Demand For New Ventures Before Founders Commit Capital

Roman Bond, Founder of Tokisphere

Helping Entrepreneurs Validate Demand Before Investing in New Ventures.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tokisphere today launched a public platform where founders list a venture and the public votes on it, giving them an early signal of interest before they commit capital. Voting is free, requires no account, and carries no financial commitment.As artificial intelligence accelerates product development and lowers barriers to entrepreneurship, one challenge remains unchanged: understanding whether there is demand in the market.Tokisphere aims to address this gap by introducing a community-driven approach to market validation, enabling founders to present their ideas to a public audience, collect non-binding votes and measure initial interest in real time.The platform combines AI-assisted project creation with public voting, allowing entrepreneurs to test concepts, assess audience engagement and make more informed decisions before progressing to development, legal structuring or commercial launch.“AI made building cheap. It didn't make the demand certain. Founders can spend months and real money on something the market doesn't want. Tokisphere lets them find out first,” said Roman Bond, Founder of Tokisphere.From Business Ideas to Measurable Market InterestTraditional approaches to market validation can involve costly research, lengthy surveys and time-consuming testing processes, creating barriers for early-stage businesses and independent entrepreneurs.Tokisphere offers an alternative by enabling project owners to create a public listing with AI assistance, outlining their proposed venture and inviting the community to express interest through voting.Visitors can browse projects across different industries and cast votes without creating an account or making any financial commitment. Voting activity is aggregated and displayed in real time, so owners can see how interest is trending.The platform also ranks projects according to voting activity, giving ideas that attract greater engagement increased visibility on the platform.While voting does not guarantee future commercial success or purchasing demand, it provides an additional source of market feedback that can help entrepreneurs challenge assumptions, refine their propositions and identify which concepts warrant further development.The platform supports a broad range of ventures, including technology startups and consumer products.Making Early-Stage Market Validation More AccessibleTokisphere has been developed to simplify the process of testing new business concepts, with several core capabilities:●AI-assisted project listings: Entrepreneurs answer straightforward questions, with AI helping structure their ideas into clear, accessible project descriptions.●Real-time community voting: Visitors express interest through non-binding votes, with results displayed publicly as demand signals.●Open platform access: Users can explore listings and vote without creating an account, reducing barriers to participation.●Community-driven visibility: Projects are ranked by voting activity, allowing concepts attracting greater interest to gain exposure.●Editorial review: Listings are reviewed for clarity, completeness and required disclaimers before publication.●Community engagement: Verified community members can participate in discussions, while visitors can subscribe to updates on projects and platform developments.Unlike investment platforms or crowdfunding marketplaces, Tokisphere does not offer securities, facilitate financial transactions, collect investment funds or create binding commitments between project owners and voters.The platform focuses exclusively on early-stage demand measurement, allowing businesses to explore market interest before deciding whether to pursue development, fundraising or commercialization through appropriate channels.Tokisphere is now live at . Founders can list a venture and see how the market responds before committing capital to development, structuring, or fundraising.About TokisphereTokisphere is a public demand-validation platform designed to help entrepreneurs, creators and enterprises assess public interest in new ventures before launch. Combining AI-assisted project creation, community voting and real-time engagement data, the platform provides early-stage market insights to support more informed business decisions.Tokisphere is operated by Open Quorum LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming, United States.Tokisphere's sister company, Toki LLC, operates tokiworld, a regulation-first technology and professional services platform for tokenised real-world assets. Toki works with established, revenue-generating issuers to structure and launch tokenised securities offerings in real estate, infrastructure, private credit and other real-world assets under U.S. securities exemptions, including Regulation D, Regulation A and Regulation S, with broker-dealer, transfer agent and custody functions performed by licensed third-party partners. Tokisphere and tokiworld are separate platforms: Tokisphere does not offer securities, and its listings are not investment offerings.For more information, visit:Media ContactYour Mind Media...

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Your Mind Media

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Tokisphere Launches Public Voting Platform to Test Demand for New Ventures Before Founders Commit Capital News Provided By Your Mind Media October 27, 2026, 15:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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