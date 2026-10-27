NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2026 BOARD ELECTION RESULTS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The NG9-1-1 Institute adds Member-at-Large and Consumer Telco Leadership for 2026-2028 Term

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Next Generation 9-1-1 Institute 2026 Board elections are final, and the Institute is pleased to introduce its newest Board Members:Member-at-Large (General)Al Brisard, General Manager - Exacom, Motorola SolutionsJennifer White, Director of Partnerships, RapidSOSConsumer TelcoDon Denning, Assistant Director, Segment Lead, FirstNet Public Safety Engagement Program, AT&TEric Hagerson, Public Safety & Security Government Affairs Director, T-MobileJerry Eisner, Distinguished Engineer, 9-1-1 Technical Product Manager, VerizonThe Board Members' two-year terms will begin with the Institute's next Board meeting later this month. A complete list of board members is available at“The Institute is fortunate that it will continue to benefit from the vision and leadership of our existing Board Members, and we are delighted to welcome three new board members and two incumbent board members whose varying experiences and expertise will add new perspectives and strengthen the leadership of the Board,” noted Institute Executive Director, Wes Wright, in making the election announcement.The NG9-1-1 Institute works with the Congressional Next Generation 9-1-1 Caucus to promote nationwide NG9-1-1 deployment through congressionally focused education and awareness efforts. The NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus, co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), Representative Norma Torres (D-CA), and Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL). The NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus is the only bipartisan, bicameral organization dedicated exclusively to NG 9-1-1 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG9-1-1 policy issues and funding needs.For over 20 years, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 9-1-1 issues with members of Congress and their staff and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 9-1-1 industry leaders. The Institute also hosts two long standing annual public safety events on Capitol Hill, the NG9-1-1 Honor Awards and the Technology Showcase.NG9-1-1 Institute sponsors include: Comcast, Motorola Solutions, AT&T, CTIA, T-Mobile, InDigital, Verizon, OnStar, Amazon Web Services, RapidSOS, Next Generation Advanced, Intrado, Axon 911, Sinch, Allerium, and Mission Critical Partners

Wes Wright

NG9-1-1 Institute

+1 202-434-4239

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NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2026 BOARD ELECTION RESULTS News Provided By NG9-1-1 Institute October 27, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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