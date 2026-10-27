Sunstates Security Climbs Over 100 Spots On Forbes' America's Dream Employers List

Forbes Dream Employers 2027 Sunstates Security

People-First Culture. Two-Time Winner.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunstates has once again earned national distinction as a workplace of choice, securing a place on the prestigious Forbes list of America's Dream Employers for the second consecutive year. Demonstrating remarkable momentum and enduring cultural strength, Sunstates advanced more than 100 spots this year to rank #288 among the top 500 organizations nationwide. In an evaluation spanning every major sector across the American economy, only 500 companies achieve placement on this highly competitive list, solidifying Sunstates' standing as an organization where security professionals actively aspire to build meaningful, long-term careers.Forbes Dream Employers 2027The Forbes ranking assesses how often organizations are identified by professionals as a true "dream employer," measuring brand reputation alongside thorough workplace evaluations. Central to the scoring methodology is employees' willingness to recommend their company to peers, a vital benchmark that reflects day-to-day culture, management integrity, and authentic job satisfaction. In an industry historically challenged by high turnover and transactional staffing models, being recognized back-to-back as a top employer validates that Sunstates' operational model is fundamentally different.People-First CultureThe driving force behind this national recognition is simple: a steadfast commitment to putting people first. Since our founding in 1998, Sunstates has operated under the conviction that security is not a commodity; it is a human endeavor rooted in trust, vigilance, and character.We invest directly in our frontline personnel through hands-on regional management, comprehensive benefits, proactive training and wellness initiatives, and structured pathways for internal promotion. Rather than managing from a distance, our leadership remains accessible and present at the site level, ensuring our officers have the tools, guidance, and backing necessary to excel on post.Enhanced Security ServicesThis culture directly shapes the client experience. When security officers feel valued, supported, and respected, that stability translates into exceptional performance on duty. Low turnover ensures consistency, familiarity, and deep site-specific knowledge, while high morale fosters proactive communication, sharp situational awareness, and calm de-escalation in critical moments. Exceptional service is not created by policy manuals alone; it is delivered every hour of every shift by engaged professionals who take genuine pride in protecting client facilities, personnel, and communities.Forbes Dream Employers 2027Climbing to #288 reflects the dedication of our officers, site supervisors, regional managers, and every team member across the country. Earning this honor once was an incredible achievement; advancing over 100 positions to win it for a second consecutive year proves that when an organization invests wholeheartedly in its team, excellence becomes standard practice.Security CareersAre you ready to build a rewarding career with an organization that truly puts its people first? Sunstates is hiring across the country. Whether you are beginning your journey in the security industry or looking to take the next step in leadership, explore our nationwide openings today.Contact UsIf your organization is looking for a security partner dedicated to protecting your people and facilities, we are ready to assist. Contact our team to discuss customized security solutions tailored to your operational needs.

Meredith Rutledge

Sunstates Security

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sunstates Security Climbs Over 100 Spots on Forbes' America's Dream Employers List News Provided By Sunstates Security October 27, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.