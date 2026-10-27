The Jerk Man Partners With Top Chef Alum Nelson German For Thanksgiving Campaign

The Jerk Man Spicy Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub

Chef Nelson German

The Jerk Man's 24 Hour Jamaican Jerk Turkey Recipe

“Bring the Jerk to Thanksgiving” puts a real Jamaican spin on the holiday table with a signature jerk turkey recipe and cocktail and mocktail pairings.

- Chef Nelson GermanCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jerk Man, a Jamaican jerk dry rub made in Jamaica, has partnered with Chef Nelson German, Top Chef alumnus, restaurateur, and author, for its first-ever“Bring the Jerk to Thanksgiving” campaign.The campaign invites families to bring a new flavor to their Thanksgiving tables with The Jerk Man's signature jerk turkey recipe, accompanied by Chef Nelson German's cocktail and mocktail pairings. Balanced for heat, flavor, and spice, The Jerk Man offers a bold new take on a holiday classic.Thanksgiving is about the people, stories, and traditions that bring families and friends together.“Bring the Jerk to Thanksgiving” celebrates that spirit, inviting home cooks to give the turkey its own place among the most-loved dishes on the table.A Top Chef's Guide to Thanksgiving with FlavorNamed one of TIME's 2026 Latino Leaders, Chef Nelson German is known for his Afro-Latino culinary perspective and restaurants including alaMar Kitchen & Bar, Sobre Mesa, and Meski. He recently released the cookbook Caribbean Cocktails: Drinks and Bites from the Afro-Latino Diaspora."Food is how I bring people together and share a little of who I am,” said Chef German.“My Dominican roots and Caribbean heritage are always part of that, especially around the holidays. I love using Jerk Man Jerk Seasoning on my Thanksgiving turkey because it brings that authentic Jamaican flavor, with bold spices and beautiful heat that make every bite even more delicious than the last. It's my way of bringing Island culture to a holiday classic and giving everybody at the table a reason to come back for more.”The idea is simple: honor the traditions everyone loves and give them another reason to ask for seconds.Real Jamaican Jerk, Made in Jamaica. Your Way.The Jerk Man Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub is made in Jamaica with allspice (pimento) and Scotch bonnet, the heart of real jerk, and balanced for heat, flavor, and spice so you taste the jerk, not just the burn. It comes in two heat levels, Spicy and Mild, and because it's a dry rub, you're in control: use a little for a gentle kick or more for full jerk. It's made for the holiday table and stays by the stove all year.Home cooks can use it to bring real Jamaican jerk to season:The turkey: a real Jamaican jerk kick for the star of the holiday table.Sweet potatoes: a savory, spice-filled makeover for a classic side.Roasted vegetables: everyday vegetables turned into crowd-pleasers.Holiday leftovers: a jerk twist on the day-after turkey sandwich.The campaign also features“The Toast,” pairing jerk turkey with Caribbean-inspired holiday cocktails and mocktails, inspired by Chef German's new book, Caribbean Cocktails: Drinks and Bites from the Afro-Latino Diaspora. Published by Ten Speed Press in June 2026 and written with Andréa Lawson Gray, a James Beard Award-winning author, Caribbean Cocktails includes more than 40 drink recipes and 20 food recipes.Recipes for The Jerk Man 24-hour Jamaican Jerk Turkey and Two Signature cocktails below:THE JERK MAN 24-HOUR JAMAICAN JERK TURKEY (For a 12–14 lb whole turkey)*See attached recipe for preparation instructions3/4 cup The Jerk Man Spicy Dry Rub6 scallions, roughly chopped1 medium yellow onion, chopped6 cloves garlic2–3 Scotch bonnet peppers11⁄2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger2 tablespoons ground Jamaican pimento (allspice)1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper2 tablespoons dark brown sugar1/4 cup soy sauce1⁄4 cup fresh lime juice1 tablespoon Jamaican Browning2 tablespoons white vinegar3 tablespoons neutral oil2 tablespoons water, as needed for blendingJERK MAN SIGNATURE COCKTAILS BY CHEF NELSON GERMANPineapple Old FashionedDoctor Bird pineapple rum, Pasión añejo tequila, Jerk Man spiced agave, falernum, JamaicanbittersIngredients. 1 oz Doctor Bird Pineapple Rum. 1 oz Pasión Añejo Tequila. 1⁄4 oz Jerk Man Spiced Agave. 1⁄4 oz falernum. 2 dashes Jamaican bittersMethod: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir for about 20–30 seconds, untilchilled and properly diluted. Strain into a rocks glass over one large ice cube.Garnish: A charred pineapple wedge and an expressed orange peel.Flavor profile: Spirit-forward and tropical, with pineapple, aged agave, warm Caribbeanspice and aromatic bitters.Plantain Banana DaiquiriHaitian clairin, Caribbean banana liqueur, Sweet Plantain–Jerk Man Syrup, lime, AngosturaIngredients. 11⁄2 oz Haitian clairin. 1⁄2 oz Caribbean banana liqueur. 1⁄2 oz Sweet Plantain–Jerk Man Syrup. 3⁄4 oz fresh lime juice. 2 dashes Angostura aromatic bittersMethod: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake hard for about 10–12 seconds.Double strain into a chilled coupe.Garnish: Banana leaf.Flavor profile: Bright and aromatic, with ripe banana, sweet plantain, fresh lime and awarm jerk-spice finish.Where to BuyThe Jerk Man Spicy Jamaican Jerk and Mild Jamaican Jerk dry rubs (3.9 oz, $9.99) are available now on Amazon. Learn more about the legend behind The Jerk Man at thejerkman/about-us. Follow the conversation with #BringTheJerk and #DontForgetTheJerk.About The Jerk ManThe Jerk Man brings the authentic tradition of jerk to American kitchens with Spicy and Mild jerk dry rubs. Made in Jamaica with pimento and Scotch bonnet, each is balanced for heat, flavor, and spice. The Jerk Man is available on Amazon. Learn more at thejerkman/about-us and follow us on FB @TheJerkManSpicesAbout Chef Nelson GermanChef Nelson German is a chef, restaurateur, and author whose Afro-Latino culinary perspective informs his work. A TIME 2026 Latino Leader, German is known for his restaurants, including alaMar Dominican Kitchen, Sobre Mesa, and Meski, and his cookbook, Caribbean Cocktails: Drinks and Bites from the Afro-Latino Diaspora.Downloadable PR Images + Recipes: HERE

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The Jerk Man Partners with Top Chef Alum Nelson German for Thanksgiving Campaign News Provided By MARC Global Communications October 27, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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