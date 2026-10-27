The Jerk Man Partners With Top Chef Alum Nelson German For Thanksgiving Campaign
The Jerk Man Spicy Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub
Chef Nelson German
The Jerk Man's 24 Hour Jamaican Jerk Turkey Recipe
“Bring the Jerk to Thanksgiving” puts a real Jamaican spin on the holiday table with a signature jerk turkey recipe and cocktail and mocktail pairings.I love using Jerk Man Jerk Seasoning on my Thanksgiving turkey because it brings authentic Jamaican flavor, with bold spices and beautiful heat that make every bite even more delicious than the last.” - Chef Nelson GermanCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jerk Man, a Jamaican jerk dry rub made in Jamaica, has partnered with Chef Nelson German, Top Chef alumnus, restaurateur, and author, for its first-ever“Bring the Jerk to Thanksgiving” campaign.
The campaign invites families to bring a new flavor to their Thanksgiving tables with The Jerk Man's signature jerk turkey recipe, accompanied by Chef Nelson German's cocktail and mocktail pairings. Balanced for heat, flavor, and spice, The Jerk Man offers a bold new take on a holiday classic.
Thanksgiving is about the people, stories, and traditions that bring families and friends together.“Bring the Jerk to Thanksgiving” celebrates that spirit, inviting home cooks to give the turkey its own place among the most-loved dishes on the table.
A Top Chef's Guide to Thanksgiving with Flavor
Named one of TIME's 2026 Latino Leaders, Chef Nelson German is known for his Afro-Latino culinary perspective and restaurants including alaMar Kitchen & Bar, Sobre Mesa, and Meski. He recently released the cookbook Caribbean Cocktails: Drinks and Bites from the Afro-Latino Diaspora.
"Food is how I bring people together and share a little of who I am,” said Chef German.“My Dominican roots and Caribbean heritage are always part of that, especially around the holidays. I love using Jerk Man Jerk Seasoning on my Thanksgiving turkey because it brings that authentic Jamaican flavor, with bold spices and beautiful heat that make every bite even more delicious than the last. It's my way of bringing Island culture to a holiday classic and giving everybody at the table a reason to come back for more.”
The idea is simple: honor the traditions everyone loves and give them another reason to ask for seconds.
Real Jamaican Jerk, Made in Jamaica. Your Way.
The Jerk Man Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub is made in Jamaica with allspice (pimento) and Scotch bonnet, the heart of real jerk, and balanced for heat, flavor, and spice so you taste the jerk, not just the burn. It comes in two heat levels, Spicy and Mild, and because it's a dry rub, you're in control: use a little for a gentle kick or more for full jerk. It's made for the holiday table and stays by the stove all year.
Home cooks can use it to bring real Jamaican jerk to season:
The turkey: a real Jamaican jerk kick for the star of the holiday table.
Sweet potatoes: a savory, spice-filled makeover for a classic side.
Roasted vegetables: everyday vegetables turned into crowd-pleasers.
Holiday leftovers: a jerk twist on the day-after turkey sandwich.
The campaign also features“The Toast,” pairing jerk turkey with Caribbean-inspired holiday cocktails and mocktails, inspired by Chef German's new book, Caribbean Cocktails: Drinks and Bites from the Afro-Latino Diaspora. Published by Ten Speed Press in June 2026 and written with Andréa Lawson Gray, a James Beard Award-winning author, Caribbean Cocktails includes more than 40 drink recipes and 20 food recipes.
Recipes for The Jerk Man 24-hour Jamaican Jerk Turkey and Two Signature cocktails below:
THE JERK MAN 24-HOUR JAMAICAN JERK TURKEY (For a 12–14 lb whole turkey)
*See attached recipe for preparation instructions
3/4 cup The Jerk Man Spicy Dry Rub
6 scallions, roughly chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
6 cloves garlic
2–3 Scotch bonnet peppers
11⁄2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
2 tablespoons ground Jamaican pimento (allspice)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1/4 cup soy sauce
1⁄4 cup fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon Jamaican Browning
2 tablespoons white vinegar
3 tablespoons neutral oil
2 tablespoons water, as needed for blending
JERK MAN SIGNATURE COCKTAILS BY CHEF NELSON GERMAN
Pineapple Old Fashioned
Doctor Bird pineapple rum, Pasión añejo tequila, Jerk Man spiced agave, falernum, Jamaican
bitters
Ingredients
. 1 oz Doctor Bird Pineapple Rum
. 1 oz Pasión Añejo Tequila
. 1⁄4 oz Jerk Man Spiced Agave
. 1⁄4 oz falernum
. 2 dashes Jamaican bitters
Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir for about 20–30 seconds, until
chilled and properly diluted. Strain into a rocks glass over one large ice cube.
Garnish: A charred pineapple wedge and an expressed orange peel.
Flavor profile: Spirit-forward and tropical, with pineapple, aged agave, warm Caribbean
spice and aromatic bitters.
Plantain Banana Daiquiri
Haitian clairin, Caribbean banana liqueur, Sweet Plantain–Jerk Man Syrup, lime, Angostura
Ingredients
. 11⁄2 oz Haitian clairin
. 1⁄2 oz Caribbean banana liqueur
. 1⁄2 oz Sweet Plantain–Jerk Man Syrup
. 3⁄4 oz fresh lime juice
. 2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake hard for about 10–12 seconds.
Double strain into a chilled coupe.
Garnish: Banana leaf.
Flavor profile: Bright and aromatic, with ripe banana, sweet plantain, fresh lime and a
warm jerk-spice finish.
Where to Buy
The Jerk Man Spicy Jamaican Jerk and Mild Jamaican Jerk dry rubs (3.9 oz, $9.99) are available now on Amazon. Learn more about the legend behind The Jerk Man at thejerkman/about-us. Follow the conversation with #BringTheJerk and #DontForgetTheJerk.
About The Jerk Man
The Jerk Man brings the authentic tradition of jerk to American kitchens with Spicy and Mild jerk dry rubs. Made in Jamaica with pimento and Scotch bonnet, each is balanced for heat, flavor, and spice. The Jerk Man is available on Amazon. Learn more at thejerkman/about-us and follow us on FB @TheJerkManSpices
About Chef Nelson German
Chef Nelson German is a chef, restaurateur, and author whose Afro-Latino culinary perspective informs his work. A TIME 2026 Latino Leader, German is known for his restaurants, including alaMar Dominican Kitchen, Sobre Mesa, and Meski, and his cookbook, Caribbean Cocktails: Drinks and Bites from the Afro-Latino Diaspora.
Downloadable PR Images + Recipes: HERE
Jenny McIntosh
MARC Global Communications
+1 480-202-7112
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